Laos Introduces New Banknotes Into Circulation

By the Bank of the Lao PDR ……



The Bank of the Lao PDR (BOL), the central bank announced that it has printed new editions of the 10,000 and 20,000 kip banknotes, which have begun to be put into circulation.

With the presence of the Deputy Governor Madame Vathana Dalaloy, the Bank’s Head of Office, Mr. Phetsathaphone Keovongvichit, and the Director General of the Publishing Department, Mr. Bounthavy Soukdavong, announced the introduction of the new banknotes at a press conference on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The new notes are better protected against counterfeiting, are more attractive, and are more easily distinguishable from other denomination notes.

The banknotes also have several features that make them harder to counterfeit. The national emblem of the Lao PDR glows yellow when placed under a red light; when exposed to light the watermarks of President Kaysone Phomvihane and the numbers can be clearly seen on both the front and back sides.

Another feature is that the numbers 10,000 and 20,000 on the front will change color when the banknotes are flipped.

The new banknotes can be used alongside the old 2003 notes, which will remain in circulation and can be used as normal.

The central bank will make more changes to other banknotes in the future, to make them more durable and better protected against forgery so that the public can use them with confidence and there is less risk of counterfeiting.

