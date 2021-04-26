By De La Rue, plc …..



Central Bank of Libya Issues a New 5 Dinar Banknote Featuring SAFEGUARD ARGENTUM

The Central Bank of Libya has issued its new 5 Dinar denomination on SAFEGUARD® polymer substrate, marking the 10th anniversary of the Libyan Revolution. This is the second banknote on SAFEGUARD, following on from the 1 Dinar in 2018. Like the 1 Dinar, the new SAFEGUARD 5 Dinar features a complex window depicting Libya’s iconic resistance leader Omar Mukhtar, the “hide and reveal” substrate feature, MASK™, and the UV ink feature GEMINI™.

The 5 Dinar is also the first banknote in the world to be issued with SAFEGUARD ARGENTUM as part of the polymer substrate. This highly reflective silver ink forms part of the polymer substrate and has been integrated into the polymer window of the 5 Dinar banknote as five mirror-like shapes, representing the denominational value, around the edge of the window.

The banknote has been sensitively designed to look consistent with the previous paper banknote and to align with the style of the SAFEGUARD 1 Dinar.

Mr. Milud El Tahar Fortas of the Central Bank of Libya said “Following the success of the 1 Dinar on SAFEGUARD polymer substrate we are pleased to mark this historic occasion with a new polymer 5 Dinar banknote. Thank you to De La Rue for their close partnership, enabling this state-of-the-art note to be issued on this historic occasion.”

Ruth Euling, Managing Director, Currency said “It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have partnered with the Central Bank of Libya as they upgraded their second polymer banknote onto SAFEGUARD polymer substrate. Congratulations and thank you to everyone involved in the design and manufacture of this modern, secure banknote.”

New Banknotes Issued by Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago

New polymer $1 and $50 banknotes have also been issued by the Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago. These latest two notes complete the transition of the new series to SAFEGUARD polymer substrate and perfectly complement the current $5, $10, and $20 denominations.

In 2014 the Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago issued the first SAFEGUARD note in the Caribbean region, with a $50 commemorative note that went on to win the “Banknote of the Year” Award from the International Bank Note Society (IBNS). These two denominations complete the transition of the banknote series to polymer.

The front of each banknote celebrates Trinidad & Tobago, with imagery of national birds, the national flag, and the country’s coat of arms. The reverse of the note contains an image of the building of the Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago, along with landmarks and scenes of cultural importance. A tactile emboss feature broadens financial inclusion by enabling those who are visually impaired to more easily distinguish between different denominational values.

Governor Alvin Hilaire, The Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago:

“We are excited to launch the final two denominations of the series and we are incredibly pleased with our new polymer banknotes. The feedback on the notes we issued last year has been wonderful and we are happy to achieve this milestone of introducing the entire suite at this time. These polymer notes represent an upgrade to our previous series, with notes that are more durable and cost-effective than the previous series. Thank you to De La Rue for their collaboration and support throughout.”

“We are delighted to see these secure, modern, and beautiful banknotes enter circulation,” said Ruth Euling. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with the Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago as they transitioned to a new series. I would like to thank everyone across the business for their part in this launch.”

* * *

