Patsy Takemoto Mink Quarter Rolls and Bags Available From Mint on March 28

Having shipped them to banks on Monday, March 25, for release to the public over the next month or so, the United States Mint will begin selling rolls and bags containing business strike 2024 Patsy Takemoto Mink quarters on Thursday, March 28.

Created by Public Law 116-330 (PDF Link), the American Women Quarters Program (2022-25) sees to the issue of five quarters each year that honor the achievements and legacy of historic American women.

The Patsy Takemoto Mink quarter is the second quarter of 2024 (after the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray quarter, which was released on February 1) and the 12th in the program overall. The Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink (D-HI2) was the first Asian American woman, as well as the first woman of color, elected to the United States Congress. She coauthored the famous Title IX law that stated that “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” After Mink’s death on September 28, 2002, Title IX was renamed the Patsy Takemoto Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act.

The reverse of the Patsy Takemoto Mink quarter features Mink from the waist up, wearing a Hawaiian lei and holding legislation with “TITLE IX” written on it. The South Wing of the United States Capitol Buidling, where the House of Representatives conducts business, is in the background. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Beth Zaiken created the design, and Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw sculpted it.

The obverse, common to all quarters in the American Women program, depicts the Laura Gardin Fraser portrait of President George Washington. She created the portrait for the 1932 Washington quarter but it was infamously rejected by then-Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon in favor of John Flanagan’s ubiquitous design.

Product options for rolls and bags of the 2024 Patsy Takemoto Mink American Women quarter include:

One bag of 100 circulating quality quarters struck in Philadelphia (product code 24WBC) – $45.00 USD

One bag of 100 circulating quality quarters struck in Denver (product code 24WBD) – $45.00

A two-roll set containing a total of 80 circulating quality quarters from both Philadelphia and Denver (product code 24WRC) – $40.00

A three-roll set containing a total of 120 circulating quality quarters from Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco (product code 24WRD) – $60.00

A household limit of 10 is initially in effect for 100-coin bag product options. Households are also limited to three orders of either roll set option. It should be noted, however, that most of the Mint’s production of three-roll sets has already been accounted for via subscription. Members of the public ordering on March 28 will have a limited stock to buy from. To set up subscriptions for future American Women Quarters product options, visit the Mint’s Subscription Program page on their website.

As mentioned earlier, circulating business strike quarters will begin to be available to the general public around the end of April.

