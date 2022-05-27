By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



USPS: Coins Stolen in Transit – California to Louisiana

On May 16, 2022, a package was sent Priority Express mail from California to Hammond, Louisiana. On May 18, 2022, the package was delivered to the recipient with the package cut open, re-taped, and the contents removed.

The coin pictured below was stolen:

USPS: Currency Stolen or Missing – Nebraska to Florida

A package containing currency was shipped via USPS from Nebraska to Florida and was last scanned in Tampa, FL.

A PDF list of the missing/stolen notes is available here.

Dealer Inventory Stolen from Car

Dealer David Peter, the owner of Cornhusker Coin, was the victim of a vehicle burglary after leaving the Omaha, Nebraska coin show. The victim stopped for only several minutes when the suspects gained access to his trunk and removed the below-listed coins and bullion. The suspects were driving a blue Mazda and a gray unknown make and model vehicle. Suspects may have placed an unknown object in the door handle to prevent the car from locking. Video coverage is being reviewed to provide additional information.

Gold

16 – 2022 1 oz gold buffs

9 – 1 oz gold eagles

(7 – 1987, 1 – 2006, 1 – 1999)

1 – gold Krugerrand

61 – 1/10 oz gold eagles (tube of 2010?)

10 – 1 oz gold maples (4 – 2022, 6 backdates)

4 – 1 oz gold Rand refinery bars

Silver

1 – 100 oz silver Volcambi bar

32 – 2016 1 oz silver Canadian maples

75 – 2022 1 oz silver Canadian maples

43 – 100 gram silver Volcambi bars

166 – 1 oz backdate silver eagles

34 – 10 oz silver Unity and Liberty bars

451 – 1 oz silver buff rounds

$78.25 face in 90% silver quarters

$125.40 face in 90% silver dimes

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

