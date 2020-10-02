Numismatic Crime - Coins Missing or Stolen From Mail Around the Country

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Stolen/Lost Express Mail Package

A package being shipped from Williamsburg, Virginia to New Jersey on August 28, 2020, has been reported stolen/missing. The package arrived at the Richmond, VA distribution center on August 29, 2020. However, there has been no movement and the package cannot be located. Postal Inspectors have been contacted.

Missing/Stolen Coins:

1798 Draped Bust 1c PCGS AU54 S-185, 2nd Hair. Cert #32034600 1864 Two Cent PCGS MS64 BN LM RPD FS-1304. Cert #4045739 1853-O Seated 50c PCGS AU50 toned Cert #40451741 1861-O Seated 50c W-15 Speared Olive, toned PCGS AU55 Cert #40451740 1880-S Morgan Dollar PCGS MS65 rattler, toned Cert #2099489 1883-O Morgan Dollar PCGS MS63 rattler, toned Cert# 2115330 1896 Morgan Dollar PCGS MS63 toned Cert# 1175781 1923-D $20 Saint Gaudens gold NGC MS66 Light toning Cert# 266928-001

Stolen/Lost Gold Coin Package

An express package being shipped from Reno, Nevada to Silsbee, Texas has been reported stolen/missing. The package arrived at the North Houston distribution center on Sept 1, 2020. There has been no movement and the package cannot be located.

Missing/Stolen Coins:

1875CC $20 gold NGC MS61 3645500-002 1877CC $20 gold PCGS AU55 39469293 1874CC $20 gold NGC AU55 3042332-008

Multiple Packages Stolen/Missing

9/3/20

A FedEx package being shipped from Australia to New York has been reported stolen/missing. The package contained the following coin: 1937 Australia Crown PCGS PR66 Ex-Fenton Collection PCGS 35556796 Finest known.

9/3/20

A USPS package being shipped priority mail from Virginia Beach to Lawton, Michigan has been reported missing/stolen. The package contained the following coin: 1877-S TRADE$ PCGS MS65 #34165012.

8/21/20

A USPS Express package shipped from Weston, Massachusetts to Sarasota, Florida arrived and had been ripped open and one coin removed.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers, and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

