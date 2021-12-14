By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Major FedEx Theft – Florida to California
The contents of a package being shipped via FedEx from Florida to California have been stolen. The package was last scanned in Memphis, Tennessee. However, FedEx advised the box was empty.
Stolen Coins:
- 1900-O $1 PCGS MS67 #43064000
- 1921-D $1 PCGS MS66+ #42802276
- 1904 $20 PCGS MS66+ #43018027
- 1915-S Pan-Pac G$1 PCGS MS67 #43044303
- 1919-D 50c PCGS MS64 #43019814
- 1937-D 5c PCGS MS67+ #43044838
- 1943-S 50c PCGS MS67 #43188536
- 1898-O $1 PCGS MS67 #14051927
- 1917-D 5c PCGS MS66 #43043864 Updated Cert Number
- 1838 $10 PCGS AU58+ #43264007
- 1917 25c Type 2 PCGS MS67+ #42626776
- 1916 5c PCGS MS67 #43044304
- 1924 $1 PCGS MS66+ #43064030
- 1893 $1 PCGS MS65+ #42679657
- 1802/1 $1 PCGS MS63 #35137905
Coins Missing or Stolen Post-Baltimore
After returning home from the recent Baltimore show, Delaware Valley Rare Coins has reported several coins missing/stolen.
Missing/Stolen:
- 1899 Proof $2.50 Lib NGC PR60CAM #56538304
- 1897 $2.50 Lib NGC MS65 CAC #6103021001
- 1911 $2.50 Ind NGC MS64 CAC #5970995003
- 1911-D $2.50 Ind PCGS AU58 #43715307
Items Stolen During Baltimore Show
Dealer Jason Xie has reported the following items stolen while attending the recent Baltimore show.
Items Taken:
- Rolex watch, $17,000
- 1898 China Fengiten PCGS AU55, Cert# 38869382, $22K
- 1927 China Memento Dollar PCGS MS65, $5,000
- 1820-1841 Annam Min Mang Gold 3 Tien, $5,500
- 5 pieces of early date of British Trade Dollar, $1,200
- 22 pieces of Mexican Peso and 8 Reals, $1,380
- 1903 China Tibet rupee, $520
- 6 pieces of 1914 China Yuan Shih Kai Dollar, $1,200
- 10 Pieces of 1912 China Tibet Tangka, $600
- 6 Pieces of NGC graded Mexican 8 Reals and British Trade Dollar, $3,600
- One LV bag, $500
Coin Stolen During Transit – Maine to California
A package being shipped from Maine to California was received by the recipient with the contents missing. The package had been cut and re-taped.
Stolen Coin:
- 1852-D NGC AU55 $5 gold coin
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].