Major FedEx Theft – Florida to California

The contents of a package being shipped via FedEx from Florida to California have been stolen. The package was last scanned in Memphis, Tennessee. However, FedEx advised the box was empty.

Stolen Coins:

1900-O $1 PCGS MS67 #43064000

1921-D $1 PCGS MS66+ #42802276

1904 $20 PCGS MS66+ #43018027

1915-S Pan-Pac G$1 PCGS MS67 #43044303

1919-D 50c PCGS MS64 #43019814

1937-D 5c PCGS MS67+ #43044838

1943-S 50c PCGS MS67 #43188536

1898-O $1 PCGS MS67 #14051927

1917-D 5c PCGS MS66 #43043864 Updated Cert Number

1838 $10 PCGS AU58+ #43264007

1917 25c Type 2 PCGS MS67+ #42626776

1916 5c PCGS MS67 #43044304

1924 $1 PCGS MS66+ #43064030

1893 $1 PCGS MS65+ #42679657

1802/1 $1 PCGS MS63 #35137905

Coins Missing or Stolen Post-Baltimore

After returning home from the recent Baltimore show, Delaware Valley Rare Coins has reported several coins missing/stolen.

Missing/Stolen:

1899 Proof $2.50 Lib NGC PR60CAM #56538304

1897 $2.50 Lib NGC MS65 CAC #6103021001

1911 $2.50 Ind NGC MS64 CAC #5970995003

1911-D $2.50 Ind PCGS AU58 #43715307

Items Stolen During Baltimore Show

Dealer Jason Xie has reported the following items stolen while attending the recent Baltimore show.

Items Taken:

Rolex watch, $17,000

1898 China Fengiten PCGS AU55, Cert# 38869382, $22K

1927 China Memento Dollar PCGS MS65, $5,000

1820-1841 Annam Min Mang Gold 3 Tien, $5,500

5 pieces of early date of British Trade Dollar, $1,200

22 pieces of Mexican Peso and 8 Reals, $1,380

1903 China Tibet rupee, $520

6 pieces of 1914 China Yuan Shih Kai Dollar, $1,200

10 Pieces of 1912 China Tibet Tangka, $600

6 Pieces of NGC graded Mexican 8 Reals and British Trade Dollar, $3,600

One LV bag, $500

Coin Stolen During Transit – Maine to California

A package being shipped from Maine to California was received by the recipient with the contents missing. The package had been cut and re-taped.

Stolen Coin:

1852-D NGC AU55 $5 gold coin

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

