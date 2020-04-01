Numismatic Crime with Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Numismatic Crime – Stolen Russian Coins

Numismatic Crime Detectives in Omaha, Nebraska are investigating a theft resulting in the loss of over $30,000 USD in Russian coins.

Below is an image of the police report:

Interstate Coin Show Theft and Arrest

Hagerstown, Maryland police are investigating a theft from a dealer attending the Interstate Coin Club Show in Hagerstown on February 29, 2020. The theft resulted in the loss of coins and jewelry valued at approximately $20,000.

The victim advised that two black males wearing surgical masks requested to see coins and sat at opposite ends of his two 8 ft tables. Shortly after leaving his own tables, the victim realized that a black slabbed box was missing.

Stolen Coins and Jewelry:

4- 1/2 cents slabbed NGC

3- Large Cents slabbed NGC

1- Pine Tree Shilling slabbed NGC AU

2.75 carat diamond (round) in gold setting

2- diamond rings

1- 4 Ducat in bezel with 18kt 24 inch chain

On March 4, 2020 NCIC was contacted by a dealer who advised that a subject was attempting to sell one of the coins on the alert. The alertness and quick actions by the dealer was instrumental in the “ARREST” of a suspect and recovery of all but one coin.

Due to the pending on-going investigation no other details can be released.

Stolen Ancient Coins

The Long Beach, California Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary resulting in the loss of the following coins:

Macedonia, Philip II silver tetradrachm, Pella life time issue EF Roman Republican silver denarius, Musa series, muse Thalia Choice EF Hadrian, silver denarius RIC 178, laureate bust, rev. seated and veiled goddess ch EF Trajan silver denarius, RIC 76, laureate bust, rev. dacian captives ch EF Antonius Pius bronze sestertius, RIC 717, laureate head, rev victory flying right ch. EF Galba bronze sesterius, RIC 456, laureate head right, rev. victory advancing VF Byzantine gold solidus, Leo I RIC 605, mint condition Byzantine bronze follis, Anastius, very choice EF Byzantine gold cupped hyperpyron, Christ facing, emperor Manuel reverse, SB 1956 Large Gold British Medal in glass lunette, 1845 Prince Albert, rev St. George Proof Historical Paper Bond Note, Greek revolution of 1824, blue print 12″ X 9″

Photos of the Stolen Coins

The offense occurred after leaving the Long Beach Coin Show.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

* * *

The Numismatic Crime Information Center is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation. P.O. Box 14080 Arlington, Texas 76094.

