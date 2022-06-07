Julie Abrams Joins Stack’s Bowers as Consignment Director, Dealer Liaison

Stack’s Bowers Galleries welcomes Julie Abrams as Consignment Director and Dealer Liaison and the most recent valued addition to the firm’s growing worldwide operations. Abrams’ expertise is well-known in the numismatic community, and she will be a regular presence at major shows around the country. Her focus will be working with dealers and collectors on consignments to the broad spectrum of auctions offered by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Abrams has been in the numismatic auction business since 1986 when she helped launch Teletrade, the first computerized auction company. For over 35 years, she has remained at the forefront of the hobby, filling important roles in several of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ predecessor companies, followed by nearly a decade serving as President of Legend Numismatics since its inception in 2012. She is a long-time member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS), and Florida United Numismatists (FUN).

“We feel Julie is in many ways ‘coming home’ after beginning her career with one of our predecessor firms Teletrade. Julie is a seasoned auction professional who will be immediately able to provide the professional, personal service that consignors have grown to expect from Stack’s Bowers Galleries. I am excited to have her many talents and vast experience available to our customers,” commented President Brian Kendrella.

Abrams will be at the Stack’s Bowers Galleries table at the upcoming Whitman Coin & Collectibles Summer Expo June 8-11 so please stop by to say hello. She can also be reached at [email protected].

* * *

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 80-year-plus legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The John J. Ford, Jr., The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collections, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and currency collections include The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, The Guia Collection, The Thos. H. Law Collection, and The Robert O. Ebert Collection.

