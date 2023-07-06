Perth Mint Issues 2023 2oz Kookaburra Gilded Coin

This 2oz silver Proof high relief gilded coin showcases Australia’s largest kingfisher, the kookaburra. An essential feature of the dawn chorus, kookaburras also make their cackling call at sunset when establishing territory among family groups. Elements of the high relief design have been gilded in 24-carat gold, superbly combining two celebrated minting techniques.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 2oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 2,000 of the Australian Kookaburra 2023 2oz Silver Proof High Relief Gilded Coin.

2023 Australian Kookaburra Coin Design

The coin’s design depicts a representation of a kookaburra perched on an ornamental bird bath among Agapanthus, flowering plants regularly seen in Australian gardens. The bird and outer ring of the coin are gilded in 24-carat gold. The reverse also includes the inscription ‘KOOKABURRA’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the coin’s weight, purity and 2023 year-date.

The coin’s obverse portrays The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse, featuring the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II supplemented with the dates of her reign, and the coin’s monetary denomination.

Technical Notes

The coin’s high relief reverse and obverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Wade Robinson is a senior designer at the Perth Mint, having worked there since 2003.

Coin Specifications

Country: Australia Year Of Issue: 2023 Denomination: 2 Dollars (AUD) Mint Mark: P Mintage: 2,000 Alloy: .9999 Silver Weight: 62.213 g Diameter: 40.90 mm Thickness: 7.28 mm OBV Designer Jody Clark REV Designer Wade Robinson Quality Proof

