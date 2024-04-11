Rare Chinese Coins in Stack’s Bowers Spring 2024 Hong Kong Auction

PCGS Specials

Stack's Bowers and Ponterio Spring 2024 Hong Kong Auction. Image: Stack's Bowers / CoinWeek.
Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio Spring 2024 Hong Kong Auction Highlights. Image: Stack’s Bowers / CoinWeek.

Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio is pleased to announce the Spring 2024 Hong Kong Auction of nearly 9,600 lots of coins, medals, tokens, and currency. This sale will be presented in 13 live and internet-only sessions spread across eight days, from April 15 through 22 (Hong Kong Time). One of the largest sales that the firm has presented, this auction features total high-end estimates that exceed USD 27 million.

The highly anticipated Stack’s Bowers Rarities Night sale contains treasures from the vintage and modern Chinese series and offers two significant named collections.

The first, the Nine Dragons Collection, features such stunners as a Gem 1906 Silver Tael Pattern Restrike, a 1910 Silver Dollar Pattern, and a 1916 “Flying Dragon” Dollar. Seldom-seen specimens abound, including a 1927 Silver “Mausoleum” Dollar Pattern and an 1856 Shanghai Tael.

The KL Collection presents a large number of issues in elite states of preservation that are not often encountered. Among provincial issues, this is reflected in an 1898 Dollar from Kiangnan and two 1903 Dollars from Fengtien. Off-metal patterns and trials also take center stage, highlighted by an 1897 Heaton-produced Kiangnan Copper Dollar Pattern, an 1897 Chekiang Brass Dollar Pattern, and an 1884 Kirin White Metal 7 Mace Pattern.

Other incredible rarities in this session include a stunning near-Gem 1908 Dollar, a 1932 “Birds under Junk” Silver Dollar (or “Sun”) Pattern, a Mint State 1906 Gold K’uping Tael Pattern, a near-Gem 1916 Gold “Flying Dragon” Dollar Pattern, a 1911 Silver “Reversed Dragon” Dollar Pattern struck from specimen dies, a remarkable “mint sport” Silver Dollar featuring General Chang Tso-lin and clear evidence of the undertype, and an exceptional Mint State Kweichow 1928 “Auto Dollar.”

1847 English "Gothic Crown". Image: Stack's Bowers.
1847 English “Gothic Crown”. Image: Stack’s Bowers.

Among the non-Chinese offerings at the Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio Spring 2024 Hong Kong Auction, Great Britain dominates, with a near-Gem Proof “Gothic” Crown presenting great color, and an award medal in gold presented to the future Edward VIII offering a unique opportunity. A wonderful array of coronation and related medals features an extravagant issue of Charles II.

Among Asian issues, Annam offers numerous highlights, such as a “Dragon and Phoenix” 5 Tien of Thieu Tri, and silver issues from his successor, including a “Five Bats” 5 Tien and a near-Gem 2 Tien.

Stack’s Bowers World Currency Highlights

In the Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio Spring 2024 world currency offering, Hong Kong issues stand out, with a five-piece specimen set garnering the session’s highest estimate, while a vintage 50 Dollar Colour Trial will also attract much attention. From mainland China, a Yuan Dynasty 2 Kuan is an impressive early survivor, and a pair of “Black” 10 Yuan from 1953 each displays remarkable EPQ status.

The entire Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio Spring 2024 Hong Kong Auction is available for viewing and pre-sale bidding at StacksBowers.com. To consign to one of the firm’s upcoming auctions, call 800-458-4646 or email [email protected].

