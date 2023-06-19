Rare Gold Swiss Pattern 20 Francs at Atlas Numismatics

Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Atlas Numismatics presents 218 new coins and medals for your consideration and browsing enjoyment. We hope that you may find something interesting for your collection and we look forward to hearing from you.

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals.



* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (195) and U.S. (23) categories.

Klippe of 10 Ducats of Salzburg

1668 AV Klippe 10 Ducats. NGC MS62. Image: Atlas Numismatics.
Salzburg 1668 AV Klippe 10 Ducats. NGC MS62. Image: Atlas Numismatics.

1074993 | AUSTRIAN STATES. Salzburg. Maximilian Gandolph von Küenburg. (Prince-Archbishop of Salzburg, 1668-1687). 1668 AV Klippe 10 Ducats. NGC MS62. 34.94gm. * MAXIMIL : GANDOLPH9 D : G : ARCHIEPS : SALISBVRG : SED : AP : LEG : S : R : I : PR :. Cardinal’s hat and tassels above shield of arms; divides date / * SS : RVDBERTVS • ET • VIRGILIVS • PATRONI • SALISBVRGENSES •. Two saints seated facing each other with croziers, church in foreground. KM 204; Fr.-798; Probszt 1597; Zöttl 1922 (Type 5).

Exceedingly rare. Currently the finest known at NGC as of May 2023

Attractive Danish West Indies 12 Skilling

1740-(heart) CW AR 12 Skilling. NGC AU58. Image: Atlas Numismatics.
Danish West Indies 1740-(heart) CW AR 12 Skilling. NGC AU58. Image: Atlas Numismatics.

1075718 | DANISH WEST INDIES. Christian VI. (King, 1740 – 1849). 1740-(heart) CW AR 12 Skilling. NGC AU58. Royal Danish Mint. D . G. REX . DAN . | NOR . VAN . G . . Crowned double C6 monogram / XII. SKIL. DANSK. FOR. DE. DANSK. AMERIC. INSULER. Ship within inner circle. KM 4.

Attractively toned.

Cameo Proof Württemberg 4 Ducats

1841 AV 4 Ducats. NGC PR62 Cameo. Image: Atlas Numismatics.
Württemberg 1841 AV 4 Ducats. NGC PR62 Cameo. Image: Atlas Numismatics.

1075783 | GERMAN STATES. Württemberg. Wilhelm I. 1841 AV 4 Ducats. NGC PR62 Cameo. By Voigt. Stuttgart. Laureate head, left; signed below truncation / City goddess with staff and shield of arms; cherub supporters to either side with cornucopia and fasces; date in exergue. KM X-1; Fr.-3615; KR-86; AKS 119; Jaeger 75; cf. Hermann 469; Divo 232.

Commemorative Coinage. 25th Anniversary of Reign. Superb eye appeal for the grade assigned; mirrored fields and frosty devices. Very rare as a Proof striking.

Choice Ferdinand VII Mexico 8 Reales

MEXICO. Ferdinand VII. 1809-Mo TH AR 8 Reales. NGC MS63. Image: Atlas Numismatics.
MEXICO. Ferdinand VII. 1809-Mo TH AR 8 Reales. NGC MS63. Image: Atlas Numismatics.

1074636 | MEXICO. Ferdinand VII. 1809-Mo TH AR 8 Reales. NGC MS63. Mexico City. FERDIN · VII… Armored laureate bust right / IND · REX… Crowned shield flanked by pillars. KM 110; Calico 1308.

Attractively toned; some minor natural annealing flaws in planchet.

Gem 1871 Switzerland Pattern 20 Francs

SWITZERLAND. 1871-B AV Pattern 20 Francs. NGC PR65
SWITZERLAND. 1871-B AV Pattern 20 Francs. NGC PR65

1075866 | SWITZERLAND. 1871-B AV Pattern 20 Francs. NGC PR65. Edge: Reeded. Shield within sprigs, date below / Value within wreath. KM Pn17; Fr.-491; HMZ-2-1225a, Divo Proben-9; Varesi 634.

From a reported mintage of just 25-30 pieces.

* * *





