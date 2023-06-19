Rare Gold Swiss Pattern 20 Francs at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……

Atlas Numismatics presents 218 new coins and medals for your consideration and browsing enjoyment. We hope that you may find something interesting for your collection and we look forward to hearing from you.

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals. We would be happy to assist with shipping and insurance should your items merit further inspection. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, world, or United States coins for sale; click the following links for more information on Appraisals and Selling to Atlas.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (195) and U.S. (23) categories.

1074993 | AUSTRIAN STATES. Salzburg. Maximilian Gandolph von Küenburg. (Prince-Archbishop of Salzburg, 1668-1687). 1668 AV Klippe 10 Ducats. NGC MS62. 34.94gm. * MAXIMIL : GANDOLPH9 D : G : ARCHIEPS : SALISBVRG : SED : AP : LEG : S : R : I : PR :. Cardinal’s hat and tassels above shield of arms; divides date / * SS : RVDBERTVS • ET • VIRGILIVS • PATRONI • SALISBVRGENSES •. Two saints seated facing each other with croziers, church in foreground. KM 204; Fr.-798; Probszt 1597; Zöttl 1922 (Type 5).

Exceedingly rare. Currently the finest known at NGC as of May 2023

1075718 | DANISH WEST INDIES. Christian VI. (King, 1740 – 1849). 1740-(heart) CW AR 12 Skilling. NGC AU58. Royal Danish Mint. D . G. REX . DAN . | NOR . VAN . G . . Crowned double C6 monogram / XII. SKIL. DANSK. FOR. DE. DANSK. AMERIC. INSULER. Ship within inner circle. KM 4.

Attractively toned.

1075783 | GERMAN STATES. Württemberg. Wilhelm I. 1841 AV 4 Ducats. NGC PR62 Cameo. By Voigt. Stuttgart. Laureate head, left; signed below truncation / City goddess with staff and shield of arms; cherub supporters to either side with cornucopia and fasces; date in exergue. KM X-1; Fr.-3615; KR-86; AKS 119; Jaeger 75; cf. Hermann 469; Divo 232.

Commemorative Coinage. 25th Anniversary of Reign. Superb eye appeal for the grade assigned; mirrored fields and frosty devices. Very rare as a Proof striking.

1074636 | MEXICO. Ferdinand VII. 1809-Mo TH AR 8 Reales. NGC MS63. Mexico City. FERDIN · VII… Armored laureate bust right / IND · REX… Crowned shield flanked by pillars. KM 110; Calico 1308.

Attractively toned; some minor natural annealing flaws in planchet.

1075866 | SWITZERLAND. 1871-B AV Pattern 20 Francs. NGC PR65. Edge: Reeded. Shield within sprigs, date below / Value within wreath. KM Pn17; Fr.-491; HMZ-2-1225a, Divo Proben-9; Varesi 634.

From a reported mintage of just 25-30 pieces.

* * *

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items like the Gothic Crown and other highlights seen above, as well as whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, United States, or world coins for sale; click here for more information.