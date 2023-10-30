CAC Coin Grading

Stack’s Bowers will be hosting its U.S. Currency Showcase Auction at Griffin Studios in Costa Mesa, California on November 17.

Fr-2231. $10,000 Federal Reserve Note from the Johnny Chan Collection. Image: Stack's Bowers.
Among the highlights is Lot 20294, a 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve Note, Fr. 2231-C graded PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45 from the Philadelphia district. This note is pedigreed to professional poker player Johnny Chan. Along similar lines, Lot 20293 is a 1934 $5,000 Federal Reserve Note, Fr. 2221-G graded PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45.

FR-1218f 1882 $1000 Gold Certificate - Rare U.S. Currency in Stack’s Bowers November 2023 Showcase Auction. Image: Stack's Bowers.
Rare large-size notes in the November U.S. Currency auction include Lot 20236, an 1882 $1,000 Gold Certificate, Fr. 1218f graded PMG Very Fine 25 “Stains Lightened” and Lot 20209, one of just two Uncirculated large-size $500 Federal Reserve Notes, Fr. 1132-L graded PMG Choice Uncirculated 64.

A number of condition rarities featuring iconic designs offered in the U.S. Currency sale include Lot 20111, a PCGS Banknote Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 1901 $10 Fr. 121m “Bison” and Lot 20154, a PCGS Banknote Superb Gem Uncirculated 68 PPQ $5 “Educational” Fr. 268 bearing a very low serial number.

FR#PA45. Pennsylvania 20 Shilling Note issued August 10, 1739 - Rare U.S. Currency in Stack’s Bowers November 2023 Showcase Auction. Image: Stack's Bowers.
Colonial bank note highlights include a pair of rare Benjamin Franklin-related Pennsylvania notes. First is Lot 20006, an August 10, 1739, 20 Shillings PA-45 graded PMG Choice Very Fine 35, the finest known specimen of the type. It features the imprint of “B. Franklin” and displays a nature print security device on the reverse created by his own hand–which remained in use until the 1780s. Second is Lot 20008, a Continental issue of May 10, 1775, $20 CC-9 graded PMG About Uncirculated 58* EPQ. Although not one of Franklin’s, it is equally important as it was printed on paper supplied by Franklin and is a forerunner of the first federal issues released in 1861. The Stack’s Bowers November 2023 U.S. Currency sale will also offer three uncirculated Continental notes bearing the ever-popular “Fugio/Mind Your Business” motif later found on the Continental dollars of 1776 and the iconic Fugio cents of 1787.

Bangor, Maine. Bangor Commercial Bank. Haxby 50-G2a, W-120-001-G010a. 1838 $1 - Rare U.S. Currency in Stack’s Bowers November 2023 Showcase Auction. Image: Stack's Bowers.
Obsolete Bank Notes from the Caine Collection account for a large part of the U.S. Currency Showcase. Several items from New England are highlighted by Lot 20022, a $1 obsolete from the Bangor Commercial Bank dated 1838, and Lot 20033, a $500 Proof from the Warren Bank of South Danvers, Massachusetts. The offerings are rounded out by obsoletes from the Midwest, the Antebellum and Postbellum South, and the Mid-Atlantic – including Tennessee, Connecticut, Minnesota, Ohio, and Alabama.

Collectors interested in the November 2023 U.S. Currency Showcase Auction can now pre-bid at StacksBowers.com. For more information, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at 800-458-4646 or [email protected].

