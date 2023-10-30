Rare U.S. Currency in Stack’s Bowers November 2023 Showcase Auction

Stack’s Bowers will be hosting its U.S. Currency Showcase Auction at Griffin Studios in Costa Mesa, California on November 17.

Among the highlights is Lot 20294, a 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve Note, Fr. 2231-C graded PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45 from the Philadelphia district. This note is pedigreed to professional poker player Johnny Chan. Along similar lines, Lot 20293 is a 1934 $5,000 Federal Reserve Note, Fr. 2221-G graded PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45.

Rare large-size notes in the November U.S. Currency auction include Lot 20236, an 1882 $1,000 Gold Certificate, Fr. 1218f graded PMG Very Fine 25 “Stains Lightened” and Lot 20209, one of just two Uncirculated large-size $500 Federal Reserve Notes, Fr. 1132-L graded PMG Choice Uncirculated 64.

A number of condition rarities featuring iconic designs offered in the U.S. Currency sale include Lot 20111, a PCGS Banknote Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 1901 $10 Fr. 121m “Bison” and Lot 20154, a PCGS Banknote Superb Gem Uncirculated 68 PPQ $5 “Educational” Fr. 268 bearing a very low serial number.

Colonial bank note highlights include a pair of rare Benjamin Franklin-related Pennsylvania notes. First is Lot 20006, an August 10, 1739, 20 Shillings PA-45 graded PMG Choice Very Fine 35, the finest known specimen of the type. It features the imprint of “B. Franklin” and displays a nature print security device on the reverse created by his own hand–which remained in use until the 1780s. Second is Lot 20008, a Continental issue of May 10, 1775, $20 CC-9 graded PMG About Uncirculated 58* EPQ. Although not one of Franklin’s, it is equally important as it was printed on paper supplied by Franklin and is a forerunner of the first federal issues released in 1861. The Stack’s Bowers November 2023 U.S. Currency sale will also offer three uncirculated Continental notes bearing the ever-popular “Fugio/Mind Your Business” motif later found on the Continental dollars of 1776 and the iconic Fugio cents of 1787.

Obsolete Bank Notes from the Caine Collection account for a large part of the U.S. Currency Showcase. Several items from New England are highlighted by Lot 20022, a $1 obsolete from the Bangor Commercial Bank dated 1838, and Lot 20033, a $500 Proof from the Warren Bank of South Danvers, Massachusetts. The offerings are rounded out by obsoletes from the Midwest, the Antebellum and Postbellum South, and the Mid-Atlantic – including Tennessee, Connecticut, Minnesota, Ohio, and Alabama.

Collectors interested in the November 2023 U.S. Currency Showcase Auction can now pre-bid at StacksBowers.com. For more information, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at 800-458-4646 or [email protected].

* * *