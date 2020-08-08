<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Franklin Half Dollars are a popular silver coin series that was produced by the United States Mint starting in 1948 and continuing until the tragic death of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Each coin in the series is made of 90% silver and Proof issues were struck from 1950-1963. Specialists of the series seek out fully-struck examples and use the presence of the bell lines at the bottom of the Liberty Bell on the reverse as a primary indicator of the completeness and quality of the strike.

Charles explains why this isn’t the only thing you want to look for in Franklin Halfs and shares high-quality images of the bell of several different examples to give you a clear understanding of how to identify Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollars.

Charles also breaks down the entire series from 1948 to 1963 by branch mint, to explain which coins are scarce and rare with Full Bell Lines.