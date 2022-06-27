Devin Hipp, Kyle Honoré Join Stack’s Bowers in New Virginia Location

Stack’s Bowers Galleries welcomes Devin Hipp as Vice President and Kyle Honoré as Operations Manager of the new Virginia Beach office. As the Stack’s Bowers Galleries organization continues to expand operations, the firm is thrilled to add this location and welcome the superb numismatic expertise of Devin and Kyle to their roster.

Devin Hipp

Devin Hipp is a lifelong coin collector and numismatist. He is recognized for his expansive breadth of knowledge in United States and world coins, with an emphasis on coin grading and variety attribution. He is a life member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), the Georgia Numismatic Association (GNA), the Florida United Numismatists (FUN), and he is a member of the Blue Ridge Numismatic Association and the National Coin & Bullion Association. He is a co-instructor of Intermediate Coin Grading at the American Numismatic Association’s Summer Seminar, and this summer he will be co-instructing 40 young numismatists attending the Witter Coin U event.

“Greg Roberts and Andrew Glassman gave me my first opportunity in the professional numismatic field as an intern at Spectrum Numismatics in the summer of 2006, so I find it to be rather poetic for us to be working together again. Since then, the leadership at Stack’s Bowers Galleries, including Brian Kendrella and Jason Carter, has maintained a relationship of mutual respect with me throughout my career, facilitating many opportunities that I have had up to this point. I cannot wait to see where we can grow from here.”

“Greg and I are excited to have Devin join the team,” stated Chief Financial Officer Andrew Glassman. “It was a pleasure working with Devin as an intern and doing business with him over the years. Watching him grow into a world-class numismatist and having him circle back to Stack’s Bowers Galleries is a fantastic story.”

Kyle Honoré

Kyle Honoré joined Devin Hipp Enterprises as Director of Operations in February 2019 and oversees inventory control, shipping and receiving, and the day-to-day operations in the office. He also coordinates travel and convention logistics, and he can be found at virtually all the coin shows that the company attends. Kyle earned a BA in Maritime and Supply Chain Management from Old Dominion University and is a life member of the American Numismatic Association.

“This move would not be complete without Kyle Honoré joining me at Stack’s Bowers Galleries,” remarked Hipp. “He is the backbone of our operation here in Virginia Beach, and we have worked together seamlessly for over three years. I am excited about what he brings to the team and for his continued growth in the numismatic business.”

Stack’s Bowers Galleries President Brian Kendrella commented:

“Many of the current professionals at Stack’s Bowers Galleries know Devin and Kyle and have the deepest respect for their talents. We couldn’t be more pleased to have them as part of our team and to have a new presence in the Virginia Beach area. Devin and Kyle offer the personal service that is a key component to our operations and our customers will truly enjoy working with them.”

Devin and Kyle will be at the Stack’s Bowers Galleries table at the upcoming Summer FUN Convention so please stop by to say hello. Devin can also be reached at [email protected].

