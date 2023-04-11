The Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) is giving two scholarships this year instead of one so that two young numismatists can attend the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) 2023 Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“In recognition of the recent passing of long-time PNG member John N. Rowe III, another member-dealer who wants to remain anonymous has graciously funded a scholarship in John’s name. So, we are awarding ANA Summer Seminar scholarships to two YNs this year,” explained PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

The 2023 winners of the annual essay competition are Eva Pate, 18, of San Antonio, Texas, and Hunter Hicks, 19, of Falls Church, Virginia. Pate is a sophomore at the University of Texas at San Antonio majoring in Business. Hicks is a freshman at Stanford University majoring in Economics and Environmental Engineering.

A former member of the Falls Church Historical Commission Board, Hicks enjoys sharing the delight of numismatics. He began collecting nine years ago at the age of 10 when he saw a stack of 1943 zinc-coated steel cents at an antique store, and the connection to the past quickly drew him in to the hobby. He explains he tries to collect “in ways that match how coins would have once been appreciated, such as filling up a 1916 cash register.”

Hicks wrote in his essay: “With coins being such an important part of who I am, I see myself as somewhat of an ambassador of the hobby. Most of my friends have never met someone who collects coins and what I can tell them about the hobby will likely be their first and lasting impression of it.

“Most adults I talk about the hobby with know it exists, but often haven’t thought about it in 30+ years. Therefore, whenever I converse about it, whether when buying an inherited collection or just to explain why I love it, I want to make sure I am expressing the excitement and integrity of the hobby,” he explained.

Pate began collecting two years ago in 2021 when a friend took her to a local coin show.

“My first-ever coins, however, were actually Mexican coins my grandfather gave me. He had dos pesos, 8 reales, 50 centavos de Cuauhtémoc, and other Mexican silver he accumulated from his time in Mexico. Some of the coins he passed down were actually fake or cleaned, so I learned how to spot problem coins really early on. Because of this, I find It imperative that the numismatic world — specifically grading companies — keep up with the technology being used to “Doctor” coins in order to prevent their entry into the market/holders,” she stated.

“After being introduced to numismatics my senior year in high school I immediately became hooked. In a short amount of time, I had accumulated a wide arrangement of medals, coins, bars, and anything else that piqued my interest. I’ve had exponential growth in a short amount of time, and I hope to keep expanding my knowledge while making great memories and friends along the way,” she stated in her essay.

Pate enjoys collecting toned Lincoln cents and is putting together a collection she calls “Shades of Cool”.

“I’ve become passionate about “gatekeeping” and protecting the numismatic community from people who want to scam collectors or harm coins. I hope to one day participate in numismatic research and contribute to solutions that can detect problem coins before they are put in holders,” said Pate.

The PNG scholarships will cover airfare, tuition for one of the two 2023 Summer Seminar sessions, meals, and five nights of dormitory accommodations on the campus of Colorado College, the site of the ANA headquarters.

The two separate ANA Summer Seminar six-day sessions will be held from Saturday, June 17, to Thursday, June 22, and from Saturday, June 24, to Thursday, June 29, 2023. Participants ranging from teenagers to seniors take class instruction on specific coin and paper money collecting topics or the hobby’s technical and business aspects. Additional information about the ANA Summer Seminars can be found on the ANA website at www.money.org/summer-seminar/register.

The PNG is a nonprofit organization composed of many of the top rare coin and paper money dealers in the United States and four other countries. PNG member-dealers must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise. For additional information about PNG or the young numismatists scholarship program, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org.

