By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The Vietnam Veterans National Medal is a commemorative medal struck by the United States Mint and authorized by the Vietnam Veterans National Medal Act (Public Law 98-566 – PDF link). Legislation providing for the medal’s issuance passed the U.S. House of Representatives in October 1983 by a 410-0 vote and the Senate in October 1984. Representative Frank Annunzio (D-IL11), chairman of the House Consumer Affairs and Coinage Subcommittee, co-sponsored the legislation.

The obverse of the medal depicts members of the Air Cavalry mounted on a Huey helicopter. The country of Vietnam is depicted in a silhouette in the background, along with sprigs of grass of a landing zone. The inscription VIETNAM VETERANS NATIONAL MEDAL surrounds the design.

The reverse displays a plaque motif, with the inscription IN HONOR OF THOSE MEN AND WOMEN WHO GAVE OF THEMSELVES IN AN EFFORT TO ENSURE DEMOCRACY AND PEACE THROUGHOUT THE WORLD THIS MEDAL IS STRUCK… BY ACT OF CONGRESS 1984. Below is a patriot splay of a federal eagle, two U.S. flags, the Capitol building, and a glory of stars.

