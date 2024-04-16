2024 Kennedy Half Dollar Rolls, Bags Available From U.S. Mint April 23

By CoinWeek ….



Rolls and bags of the 2024 Kennedy half dollar will be directly available to collectors for purchase from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 23. Available products include a two-roll set and a 200-coin bag.

The two-roll set (product code 24KB) features one roll of Kennedy halves struck at the Philadelphia Mint and another roll of half dollars struck at the Denver Mint. Each roll, wrapped in U.S. paper coin wrap, displays a face value of $10 and either a “P” or a “D” denoting the facility of origin. Consisting of 20 Uncirculated business strike coins per roll, there is a total of 40 per set. The Mint will produce no more than 26,250 sets, and there is an order limit of 10 sets per household. The Kennedy half dollar two-roll set has an initial retail price of $34.50 USD ($20 face value plus a $14.50 premium) and can be ordered from the Mint’s online catalog product page above.

Similar to the two-roll set, the 200-coin bag (product code 24KA) includes equal amounts of 2024 Kennedy half dollars struck at both Philadelphia and Denver. A maximum product limit of 11,550 mint-sewn bags of 200 Uncirculated business strike coins is in effect, as is a household order limit of 10. One bag retails for $147.00 ($100 face value, as it says on the front of the bag, plus a $47 premium). Interested collectors can obtain theirs at the product page linked above.

