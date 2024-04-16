CAC Grading Launches CAC Registry

Legend Numismatics

December 2023 CAC Coins bring premiums.

CAC Grading CEO and Co-founder John Albanese announces the launch of the CAC Registry.

“This is a long-anticipated release and gives our coins a home,” stated Albanese. “We are continually working toward our goal of providing the best services to the hobby and its collectors. This gets us one step closer.”

The CAC Registry provides familiar competition but with a few updates to make it more widely usable. Specifically, instead of having to manually build your sets, once you add your coins to your collection, the system will automatically build your sets for you. From there, all you have to do is pick which sets you would like to be displayed in the competitive arena. This will likely take users some time to get comfortable with, but it is a simplification of the process employed by other similar systems.

What’s more?

“In addition to offering sets that allow CAC coins, both graded and stickered by us, our registry will also allow collectors to compete with PCGS and NGC coins (CAC stickered or not) in our ‘universal sets’,” said Ron Drzewucki, President and Co-founder of CAC Grading. “We hope this release along with the CAC Grading Club we announced recently continues to show our dedication to fulfilling our mission.”

CAC Grading is committed to excellence in coin grading, and the CAC Registry will give collectors of CAC coins the prime way to share and compete with their treasures. If you should have any questions about the CAC Registry, visit cacgrading.com/registry to review the Registry Rules and Regulations and FAQs, or contact the CAC customer care team at [email protected] or (757) 800-1750.

CAC was founded by leading members of the numismatic community, including John Albanese, a respected authority on coin grading and the rare coin market. The CAC GREEN Label signifies that a coin has met Certified Acceptance Corporation's stringent grading standards. Coins are accepted through CAC Submission Centers. These are knowledgeable dealers who will assist you with your submission and the associated guidelines.
