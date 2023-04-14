In Long Table 130, join ANS Curator Jesse Kraft to discuss the Potosí Mint Fraud of 1649. This seemingly small scandal had international repercussions on global trade, people’s trust of money, and monetary circulation patterns for decades. Evidence shows that this fraud at the Potosí Mint even had a direct influence on the numismatic history of the British North American colonies.

Every Friday at 1:00 pm ET, the Long Table series brings together American Numismatic Society (ANS) members from around the country. Lead by ANS staff, outside numismatic curators, authors, enthusiasts, historians, and many more, each talk offers the opportunity to take an hour away from your busy day to discuss all things numismatic, exchange views and ideas, and speak directly with fellow members and with the ANS.

* * *