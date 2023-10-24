Royal Mint Introduces New Circulating Coin Designs

Reflecting King Charles III’s famous support of conservation and environmentalism, The Royal Mint recently revealed new designs for circulating UK coins, from the pence to the £2. The eight new designs feature plants and wildlife indigenous to Britain or its waters and will replace the current shield theme that debuted in 2008 under Queen Elizabeth II.

The following is a breakdown of the new definitives and their designs:

1P – Hazel Dormouse

2P – Red Squirrel

5P – Oak Tree Leaf

10P – Capercaillie

20P – Puffin

50P – Atlantic Salmon

£1 – Bees

£2 – National Flowers

The national flowers on the two-pound bimetallic coin include the English rose, the Welsh daffodil, the Scottish thistle, and the Irish shamrock.

A repeating pattern of three C’s is featured on the reverse of each coin, the motif inspired by the cypher of Charles II. Selected by Charles III himself, the legend IN SERVITIO OMNIUM (Latin for “In the Service of All”) is inscribed on the edge of the new £2 coin. The incription is a line from the King’s inaugural speech delivered on September 9, 2022.

Anne Jessopp, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Mint, said:

“This is a rare and historic moment as the complete set of UK coins change to celebrate a new monarch on the throne. The striking designs have been seen by His Majesty and reflect his commitment to conservation and the natural world, as well as celebrating British craftsmanship.

“The Royal Mint has struck Britain’s coins for 1,100 years and this collection will proudly take its place amongst the designs of monarchs ranging from Alfred the Great to Elizabeth II. A unique pattern of interlocking C’s adorns each of the new designs. This unifying feature gives a nod to history through the cypher of Charles II while celebrating King Charles III’s commitment to conservation.”

And Royal Mint Chief Engraver Gordon Summers said of the coins:

“It is a privilege to work on the official coins of the nation and to ensure we reflect The King and Britain through our designs. Flora and fauna have deep roots in the history of UK coinage, but this is the first time that all eight coins have celebrated nature and wildlife.

“It takes a great deal of skill to create art on a canvas as small as a 1p or £1 coin. The Royal Mint has honed our expertise over 1,100 years and we can’t wait to see the new coins in the hands of the nation.”

Collectible Uncirculated and Proof Sets of the new definitives can be purchased from The Royal Mint’s website.

