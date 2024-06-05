Royal Mint Signs Exclusive U.S. Commemorative Coin Deal With RARCOA

The Royal Mint’s commemorative coin business has entered a three-year exclusive distribution deal worth £100m ($127m) with RARCOA.

Deal will see expansion into U.S. coin collecting market with tailored, U.K.-made, commemorative coin products.

The Royal Mint has seen a 118% increase in the number of U.S. customers over the last two years.

The Royal Mint has signed an exclusive distribution deal to grow its commemorative coin business in the United States. The deal with the Rare Coin Company of America (RARCOA) is projected to turnover £100m ($127m) over the next three years.

Since 2022, The Royal Mint has seen a 118% increase in the number of U.S. customers, highlighting the popularity of British coins amongst U.S. collectors. More than 17,000 1oz silver commemorative coins have been purchased by U.S.-based customers over the last two years, with Royalty coins and series depicting Star Wars and Harry Potter proving particularly popular.

Founded in Chicago in 1962, RARCOA is one of the largest importers and distributors of gold coins from around the world, with a customer base spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia. The new partnership will see The Royal Mint further expand into the U.S. coin collecting market with its tailored, U.K.-made, commemorative coin products.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said:

“Recent collections celebrating the Coronation, Star Wars, and Liberty and Britannia have seen increased demand from U.S. collectors and we expect this to grow over coming years. Our new partnership with RARCOA will make it even easier for U.S. customers to own a piece of British history from The Royal Mint.”

The Royal Mint’s history, combined with RARCOA’s distribution capability and market knowledge, formed a perfect fit for RARCOA to become the exclusive U.S. distributor for commemorative coins. The deal does not include Bullion, Collector Services, or any other business area.

For further information about RARCOA, visit www.rarcoa.com.

