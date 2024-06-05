United States Mint to Release 2024 American Silver Eagle Uncirculated Coin June 6

The United States Mint 2024 American Silver Eagle Uncirculated Coin produced at West Point will be released on June 6 at noon EDT. Orders are limited to 10 coins per household for the first 24-hour sales period.

The American Eagle Silver Uncirculated Coin is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Silver Eagle Bullion Coin. Produced since 1986, this coin was updated in 2021 with a refreshed obverse and a completely redesigned reverse to mark the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program.

Like its bullion counterpart, the obverse of the American Eagle Silver Uncirculated Coin features sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Using technological advancements, the coin has been redesigned to encompass some of Weinman’s original details, which renders a closer reflection of his original vision, including the addition of his traditional artist mark. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

The reverse was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso. The design depicts an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

To provide an added level of security, the redesigned American Eagle Silver Coin also includes a reed pattern variation. The Mint benchmarked its efforts against anti-counterfeiting programs implemented by major mints around the world.

The 2024 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin (W) is priced at $76. To set up a “Remind Me” alert, please visit catalog.usmint.gov (product code 24EG).

The American Eagle Silver Uncirculated Coin is also available for purchase through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is cancelled. For details, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

The American Eagle One Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin is included in the Numismatic Bulk Purchase Program and the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP). Products listed in the ABPP will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

* * *