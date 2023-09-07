Simpson 1795 Capped Bust Right Half Eagle Offered by GreatCollections

As part of their September 24 online auction, GreatCollections.com is offering a rare date high condition census 1795 Capped Bust Right $5 gold half eagle graded MS64+ by PCGS and certified as strong for the grade by CAC.

The 1795 Capped Bust Right gold half eagle, like many United States Mint issues struck in the 18th century, has an unclear mintage. The Red Book reports 8,707 coins struck, while numismatist John Dannreuther suggests 12,106, based on recent research. This historic coin is the first gold coin struck by the U.S. Mint and has long been a collector highlight whenever an example appeared at auction.

The first delivery of the issue was made on July 31, 1795, with 744 pieces paid out. The final delivery in calendar year 1795 took place on July 31. The current offering is attributed as the BD-3 variety, the most plentiful of the 12 known die varieties. This example from the Madison Collection–and later the collection of Texas Rangers team owner Bob R. Simpson–sits comfortably in the top five of the condition census.

At the time of writing, the current price after 11 bids is $100,000 USD.

