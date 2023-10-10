Stack’s Bowers Donates Salton Collection Proceeds to Charity

Stack’s Bowers Galleries was honored to have helped bring the collections of Mark and Lottie Salton to public auction from January 2022 through June 2023. The 11 parts of the Salton Collection sales–held in collaboration with the esteemed German auction house Künker–realized total hammer prices nearing $20 million for over 10,000 mainly gold and silver coins from Europe, Ancient Greece, and the Roman Empire.

“Mark and Lottie were a part of my life from the moment I started in the business” said Larry Stack, Co-Founder of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “My father Harvey and I enjoyed many dinners and events with them as the collection was being assembled. Viewing their collection on exhibit at Bowdoin College was an inspiration for my own Renaissance Collection.”

The Saltons made charitable donations to museums and other institutions during their lifetimes, and now the proceeds from the Stack’s Bowers Künker auctions begin a new chapter in the story of the Salton legacy. Three non-profit organizations committed to the remembrance of the victims of the Holocaust and to ensuring that their fates will never be repeated will share equally in significant donations in the Salton name. These charitable recipients are the Anti-Defamation League based in New York City, the American Society for Yad Vashem, and the Leo Baeck Institute in New York.

“Mark and Lottie were generous in life, and it is not surprising that the proceeds from the sale of their collection will go on to support these charitable groups and learned societies,” Larry Stack said. “The funds will make a significant difference in what they will be able to accomplish in upcoming years.”

For more information about the Mark and Lottie Salton Collection, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at 800-566-2580 or email [email protected].

