Stack’s Bowers Launches Online Coin Resource Center

By Stack's Bowers
Stack's Bowers Galleries - Coin Resources Center
Stack’s Bowers Galleries – Coin Resources Center

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is excited to announce the launch of their Coin Resource Center, an online reference guide for all United States coins that places the firm’s knowledge at the fingertips of every collector. For over 90 years, Stack’s Bowers has been a leading source of expertise for collectors around the world, and the firm is proud to now offer another valuable tool to empower passionate numismatists.

The Coin Resource Center, available at the link above, is an in-depth digital archive of numismatic research including a detailed reference guide for all U.S. coins, historical backgrounds of each U.S. Mint, insightful Collector Guides explaining a variety of approaches to this fascinating hobby, and convenient tools for calculating the precious metal “melt” value of popular gold and silver coins.

Through the Coin Resource Center, collectors will also have convenient access to Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ world-class team of numismatic experts who can provide guidance on your specific coin or collection to help you attain the maximum level of enjoyment or value out of your collecting.

“I am extremely proud to introduce the Coin Resource Center,“ said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “It is an intuitive and user-friendly platform organizing our firm’s authoritative research featured in auction catalogs, periodicals, and series-defining publications over nearly a century. This archive of scholarly data will be presented alongside new and original content that can be regularly updated to reflect the latest research and collecting trends.”

The U.S. Coin Guide in the Coin Resource Center provides a hierarchical overview of all federal U.S. coins, allowing collectors to navigate through a trove of information starting with outlines of the overall denominations and design types and narrowing down to specific coin issues by date and mintmark.

The denominations are presented with discussions of their historic significance and summaries of the key-date issues that collectors should be looking out for. Collectors will also find technical information for each major design type such as the designer, dates of issue, metal composition, diameter and weight, and mintage information as well as high resolution images.

The individual issues are organized by date and mintmark and feature high resolution images, mintage data, expert commentary, and, where relevant, examples of the firm’s patented Coins In Motion animations. Direct links to past sales in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Auction Archives are also provided as convenient pricing references.

Nearly 250 individual coins are already listed in the Coin Resource Center including the complete Walking half dollar and Morgan dollar series, as well as the majority of major U.S. coin rarities such as the 1913 Liberty Head nickel, 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar, 1879 $4 Gold Stella, and 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle. Additional original and archival content will be added weekly including the eventual expansion into World and Ancient coins and paper money. Already available alongside the U.S coin information is an informative guide for Physical Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency, which offers a detailed and insightful overview of this new and exciting collectible category.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries welcomes feedback from collectors about features and coin types they would like to see included as part of the Coin Resource Center.

For more information on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Coin Resource Center or to consign your collection to one of the firm’s upcoming auctions, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at (800) 458-4646 or email [email protected].
 

