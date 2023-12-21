Stack’s Bowers Nov. 2023 Whitman Auction Earns Near $23 Million

The November 2023 Whitman Coin Expo auction held by Stack’s Bowers Galleries focused on U.S. coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and physical cryptocurrency. Live and online sessions offered select pieces from such noteworthy collections as the Louis Eliasberg, Sydney F. Martin, and Fairmont collections. Altogether, the sale earned a total of $22,958,460 USD (including buyer’s fee) that included several record prices.

CMQ and CMQ-X certified coins were met with a good reception in the November 14 Rarities Night session of the sale. Two Eliasberg coins lead the entire sale: an 1855 Kellogg and Co. $50 gold coin (PCGS PR63 CAM) went for $780,000 USD, and an 1860 Clark, Gruber, and Co. “Pikes Peak” $20 gold coin (PCGS AU-55) garnered $552,000.

Only a few 1907-D Liberty Head Proof $20 gold double eagles are known to exist. One of them, an example graded PCGS PR62, achieved a price of $432,000 in this Stack’s Bowers sale.

The Kronen Set of U.S. gold coins was the Fairmont selection offered in the Whitman auction. A Carson City 1872-CC $5 gold half eagle (PCGS EF45 CAC), Winter 1-B, sold for $18,000, and a Carson City $10 gold eagle (PCGS EF45) from 1875, Winter 1-A, went for $22,800. An 1866-S No Motto double eagle (PCGS AU53 CAC) garnered $45,600.

Stack’s Bowers also offered Part V of the Sydney F. Martin Collection of Colonial Coins and Medals at the Whitman Expo, which also hosts the annual meeting of the Colonial Coin Collectors’ Club (C4). Visit StacksBowers.com for prices realized.

Other colonial highlights include an Eliasberg (ca. 1616) Large Portholes Sommer Islands sixpence that sold for $72,000 and a gold “1799” (ca. 1800) Washington Funeral Urn medal that went for $66,000.

Outstanding results from the Muddy River Collection of Massachusetts Silver Coins include an R-8 1652 Noe-17.5 Oak Tree sixpence that garnered $9,600 and a 1652 Noe-6 Large Planchet Pine Tree shilling that achieved $20,400.

Numismatic Americana also featured strong action, highlighted by a freshly discovered 1789 East Florida Carlos IV Proclamation medal (4 reales) that went for $72,000.

American Paper Money achieved excellent price results in two sessions that earned a total of $2,873,156–visit the company’s website for more info.

The Stack’s Bowers November 2023 Physical Cryptocurrency offering also took place over two sessions, with a 2011 Casascius 1 Bitcoin leading the way at $55,200.

Complete prices realized for the Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2023 Whitman Auction can be found at StacksBowers.com.

