Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio is offering more than 10,000 lots of coins, paper money, medals, and tokens in the 16 sessions of their upcoming Hong Kong Auction running October 5-21.

Several rare Chinese coins will be sold during the Oct. 12 Rarities Night session, including a “Reversed Dragon” Dollar offered in SP-62. Other Rarities Night highlights include a Kweichow “Bamboo” Dollar, a Manchurian Pattern Dollar, a Shantung 10 Dollars Pattern, a gold Republic Pattern Dollar, and a gold K’uping Tael Pattern.

Also available are a gold “Pavilion Dollar”, two Mint State Hupeh Taels, a gold “Tsao Kun” Presentation Dollar, and a toned Szechuan Dollar.

The Stack’s Bowers Ponterio Hong Kong auction also features a variety of other rare coins from around the world. Hong Kong itself is represented by a toned Proof 1866 Hong Kong Dollar, and a rare pedigreed 1863 Pattern Dollar.

Korean coins are represented by a finest-certified Year 502 Whan.

Annamese coins include an MS-64 “Four Perfections” 4 Tien and a Choice 5 Tien. Other Southeast Asian coins include a ½ Cent Copper Pattern from British North Borneo.

A sampling of other world coins include a Gem German New Guinea 5 Mark and a Choice Proof “Gothic” Crown of Victoria, one of the jewels of the British series. An extremely rare Russian 12 Rubles platinum coin is also on offer.

Paper money from the Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio Hong Kong auction is highlighted by one lot of four consecutive early 10 Yuan notes graded PMG About Uncirculated 55 EPQ. Further highlights include a Specimen 10,000 Dollars from Malaya and British Borneo and a rare Straits Settlements 1933 Specimen 1000 Dollars.

