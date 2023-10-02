What Not Online Auctions
CAC Coin Grading
Price Charting Coins
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

HomeAuctionsStack's Bowers Ponterio Offers Next Hong Kong Auction

Stack’s Bowers Ponterio Offers Next Hong Kong Auction

By Stack's Bowers
Stack's Bowers - Ponterio - Hong Kong Auction, October 2023. Image: CoinWeek / Stack's Bowers.
Stack’s Bowers – Ponterio – Hong Kong Auction, October 2023. Image: CoinWeek / Stack’s Bowers.

Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio is offering more than 10,000 lots of coins, paper money, medals, and tokens in the 16 sessions of their upcoming Hong Kong Auction running October 5-21.

Several rare Chinese coins will be sold during the Oct. 12 Rarities Night session, including a “Reversed Dragon” Dollar offered in SP-62. Other Rarities Night highlights include a Kweichow “Bamboo” Dollar, a Manchurian Pattern Dollar, a Shantung 10 Dollars Pattern, a gold Republic Pattern Dollar, and a gold K’uping Tael Pattern.

Also available are a gold “Pavilion Dollar”, two Mint State Hupeh Taels, a gold “Tsao Kun” Presentation Dollar, and a toned Szechuan Dollar.

The Stack’s Bowers Ponterio Hong Kong auction also features a variety of other rare coins from around the world. Hong Kong itself is represented by a toned Proof 1866 Hong Kong Dollar, and a rare pedigreed 1863 Pattern Dollar.

Korean coins are represented by a finest-certified Year 502 Whan.

Annamese coins include an MS-64 “Four Perfections” 4 Tien and a Choice 5 Tien. Other Southeast Asian coins include a ½ Cent Copper Pattern from British North Borneo.

A sampling of other world coins include a Gem German New Guinea 5 Mark and a Choice Proof “Gothic” Crown of Victoria, one of the jewels of the British series. An extremely rare Russian 12 Rubles platinum coin is also on offer.

Paper money from the Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio Hong Kong auction is highlighted by one lot of four consecutive early 10 Yuan notes graded PMG About Uncirculated 55 EPQ. Further highlights include a Specimen 10,000 Dollars from Malaya and British Borneo and a rare Straits Settlements 1933 Specimen 1000 Dollars.
 

Previous article
PCGS Now Attributing Trade Dollar Challenge 50 Set Varieties

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.