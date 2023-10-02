CAC Coin Grading
Seymour Unicorn Latest Tudor Beast Coin From The Royal Mint

By The Royal Mint
Seymour Unicorn coin. Image: Royal Mint.
The fifth entry in The Royal Mint’s Royal Tudor Beasts Collection is a coin featuring the Seymour Unicorn.

Working together with Historic Royal Palaces, the organization in charge of Hampton Court Palace, the Royal Tudor Beasts Collection celebrates the world-famous Tudor dynasty, and the Seymour Unicorn commemorates the marriage of King Henry VIII and his third wife Jane Seymour. The coins in the series were designed by David Lawrence based on heraldric motifs.

On the reverse of the latest coin, the Seymour Unicorn holds a shield bearing the Arms of Queen Jane. The original statue guarded the Moat Bridge at Hampton Court Palace.

The Seymour Unicorn is struck in Proof and Brilliant Uncirculated editions of fine gold and fine silver. The 1oz silver Proof edition features the edge inscription HAMPTON COURT PALACE· ROYAL TUDOR BEASTS.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint, said:

“We are delighted to reveal the fifth coin in the ten-coin Royal Tudor Beasts Collection, featuring the mighty Seymour Unicorn. This collection has been immensely popular not only in the United Kingdom, but across the world, particularly North America.”

Jenny Smyth, Licensing Manager at Historic Royal Palaces, said:

“We are thrilled to launch the next commemorative coin within The Royal Tudor Beasts Collection. The Seymour Unicorn, an iconic mythical creature with an interesting provenance, has been brought to life by The Royal Mint – helping to share the stories of the palaces within our care with new audiences.”

For more information on the entire Royal Tudor Beasts Collection, click here.
 

