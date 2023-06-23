Stephenville Morgan Dollar VAM Varieties in Heritage Auction

Heritage Auctions has been selected to offer The Stephenville Collection, a wide-ranging collection spanning several different series, over the coming months. Previous auctions have featured Seated Liberty and Barber coinage, along with a wide-ranging selection of coins with Gold CAC stickers. Our current auction from this collection features a selection of Morgan Dollar VAM varieties. This offering of more than 300 coins is open for bidding now, with the live session scheduled for Monday, June 26 at 6:00 PM CT.

VAM specialists are familiar with the fact that there is a wealth of varieties to be found from 1878, the first year of the Morgan Dollar series; indeed, fully 95 of the coins in this offering bear the date 1878. A particularly outstanding example from among these first year issues is lot 93020, the 1878 8TF $1 Wild Eye, VAM-14.11, MS63 NGC. We previously sold this coin as lot 4949 in our 2017 FUN Auction, where it was described as:

A Top 100 Variety. According to VAMWorld.com, this variety “is an ultra-rarity with perhaps a dozen known. … The VAM-14.11 is defined by two ‘spikes’ in front of the eye. The first is upward short and square-ended. The second is longer downward and sharply pointed. The letters in ‘E PLURIBUS’ are all doubled, showing small notches on the left serifs.” The certification totals at NGC and PCGS suggests a survivorship closer to 25 or 30 coins This Select first-year dollar is entirely brilliant and fully struck. The obverse features partial contrast. Small marks over each side are unimportant relative to the significance of this offering.

Some of the other highlights of this auction, including even some coins not dated 1878, include:

Morgan Dollar variety specialists will want to ensure that they review the collection for offer in this VAM variety auction and place their bids soon. Bidding continues through June 26, exclusively at Coins.HA.com.