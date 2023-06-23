Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

Stack’s Bowers Presents “Money Talks” With David Meltzer

By Stack's Bowers
Stack's Bowers, Money Talks. David Meltzer interviews Greg Roberts. Image: Stack's Bowers.
Stack’s Bowers Galleries announces its latest venture, a show titled “Money Talks“. Presented by Stack’s Bowers and hosted by legendary sports executive, entrepreneur, and investor David Meltzer, “Money Talks” invites viewers to delve into the minds of market makers and leaders within the world of rare collectibles, currency, alternative assets, finance, and everything in between.

In each episode, David Meltzer will engage in engrossing conversations with influential guests who have significantly impacted their respective fields, offering viewers exclusive opportunities to learn from the best in the business.

The premiere episode of “Money Talks” is set to air on June 22 and will feature Greg Roberts, CEO of Stack’s Bowers Galleries and A-Mark Precious Metals, along with Matt Leinart, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Fox Sports Analyst, and co-founder of Hall of Goats. This exciting debut episode will set the tone for an engaging and insightful season. Episode 2 will be broadcasted on July 6 and feature Jason Koonce, Founder and CEO of OTIA Sports, a major player in the sports card and memorabilia industry, and Josh Luber, co-founder of StockX and Fanatics Collectibles. These industry pioneers will share their expertise in the world of sports collectibles.

Episode 3, scheduled to air on July 20, will feature Peter Tuchman, called the “most photographed trader on Wall Street,” and Mark Salzberg, chairman of Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) and one of the world’s most respected collectibles experts. Together, they will offer unique perspectives on finance and rare collectibles.

Season two of “Money Talks” promises even more riveting content, with esteemed guests such as Rick Harrison, Nat Turner, David Kohler, and David Hall, among others. These well-known experts will share stories, strategies, and experiences, inspiring and motivating viewers to take their own ventures to new heights.

To ensure accessibility, “Money Talks” can be viewed free of charge on multiple devices, including AppleTV, AndroidTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV. Simply search for “David Meltzer TV” on your preferred platform.

Alternatively, episodes can be found on Stack’s Bowers Galleries YouTube Channel or at DavidMeltzer.TV.

Limited Edition £2 Coin Features Penguins With Pearl Black Finish

