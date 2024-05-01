Rare and Key Date Carson City Coins in DLRC Online Auctions

The Sunday, May 5 online auction from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) is live and features over 600 lots – including more than 325 No Reserve and 40 Recently Reduced items.

Among the certified highlights of the sale is a scarce variety 1950-D/S Washington Quarter toner NGC MS66+ (FS-601); a key date 1921-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS63; a key date Carson City 1889-CC Morgan Dollar CACG AU58; an 1857-S Three Dollar Gold PCGS/CAC AU55; an overdate 1909/8 Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle PCGS MS64; and a Superb Gem 1936-S Texas Commemorative Half Dollar PCGS MS68 – amid many other offerings from DLRC besides.

Browse and bid on these coins before the auction closes on Sunday, May 5.

In other DLRC news, the C.L. Emmons M.D./Meyer-Walk Collection is a wide-ranging collection of United States coins that has been collected over the course of 80 years. The collection will be broken up and sold over a series of auctions in the coming year. We are thrilled that the collector partnered with us in building much of this collection and also in the sale of his incredible collection!

Carson City Coins Among Red Carpet Rarities from DLRC

Red Carpet Rarities Auction #12, offering 93 lots from the D.L. Hansen Collection, is also live, closing next week on Thursday, May 9. Highlights include a near-finest 1871-S Seated Liberty Quarter PCGS MS66; a rainbow-toned 1878-CC Seated Liberty Quarter PCGS/CAC MS66+; a high-end Proof-only issue 1883 Trade Dollar PCGS/CAC PR66CAM; a 1974-S Eisenhower Dollar PCGS PR70DCAM (Clad); an incredibly low mintage 1873 Liberty Head $10 Eagle PCGS AU53; and a 1900 $10 Eagle PCGS/CAC MS65+.

Ready to Sell Your Collection?

Like the Carson City Morgan Dollar and Seated Liberty Quarters–and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins–offered in the auctions above, DLRC always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

