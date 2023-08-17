What Not Online Auctions
Two Online Counterfeit 1883-CC Morgans in Bad Slabs

By Jack D. Young

This article presents two more recent listings–purported 1883-CC Morgan dollars–from a Chinese bad seller of counterfeit “coins” in fake “PCGS” slabs. The first example has some of the best seller images I have seen for these, but things go sideways pretty quickly upon further review!

Purported 1883-CC Morgan Dollar.

Those familiar with genuine PCGS slabs will notice at least one thing missing:

Counterfeit 1883-CC Morgan dollar in fake PCGS slab.
Counterfeit 1883-CC Morgan dollar in fake PCGS slab.

And then there is the barcode:

Barcode Reader, 1883-CC Morgan Dollar Fake Slab.

But, most importantly, there is the “coin”.

Attributing it (always my first step) to known genuine specimens (“VAMS”) shows a unique example for this date’s Carson City mint mark location/placement:

1883-CC Morgan dollar mintmark comparisons vs. subject example.
1883-CC Morgan dollar mintmark comparisons vs. subject example.

And comparing it to the known common reverse used for all years of these counterfeits (like the 1881-CC), you see common features:

Counterfeit 1883-CC Morgan Dollar diagnostics. Image: Jack Young.
Counterfeit 1883-CC Morgan Dollar diagnostics. Image: Jack Young.

Unfortunately, the online cert used for this one is no help, as there are no images of the genuine example.

PCGS Certification Verification Screen. Jack Young, Image 6.

Looking through the PCGS auction archive, however, turns up another example with a different cert.

PCGS Auction Lookup, 1883-CC Morgan Dollar.

Clicking “original lot” shows this example:

PCGS 1883-CC Morgan Dollar, Genuine.

And this one does have an online cert image:

PCGS Certification Verification Screen.

Comparing this bad example to the genuine one (on the right) yields these images:

1883-CC Real vs. Fake Comparison.

Side-by-Side comparisons.

Swing and another miss!

Comparing both counterfeit Morgan reverses, we see the same bad mintmark location and major flaw:

1883-CC Morgan Dollar Real vs. Fake Comparisons.

And the “punch line”…

EBay Item Not Found screen.

Remember, it’s a continual GROWING jungle out there!

Best,

–Jack

