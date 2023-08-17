Royal Australian Mint Wins Two Coin of the Year Awards

By Royal Australian Mint ……



The Royal Australian Mint has won two prizes at the international Coin of the Year awards in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during the 2023 American Numismatic Association (ANA) World’s Fair of Money.

Selected from a field of over 500 coins the Mint received awards for Best Circulating Coin for the 2022 $2 Honey Bee and the Most Artistic Coin for the 2022 Beauty Rich and Rare – Great Barrier Reef.

The Coin of the Year program is an internationally conducted competition presented by World Coin News to recognize and encourage outstanding coin design and innovation in coin production worldwide. In its 40th year, the program honored 2022 dated coins across 10 categories, with one overall winner as decided by an international panel of judges.

The intricately-designed and delightfully bright Honey Bee coin celebrated the small yet mighty honey bee that populates Australia, producing delicious honey and contributing to the country’s agricultural success by pollinating crops. The coin was produced in 2022 to mark the bicentenary of Australia’s honey bee industry, and to commemorate both the remarkable creatures and conscientious beekeepers. It was designed by Aleksandra Stokic.

The exquisite Beauty Rich and Rare – Great Barrier Reef pays homage to one of world’s greatest natural wonders – Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. These unique silver and gold colored Proof dome-shaped coins, are a nod to one of Australia’s most loved natural wonders and feature just some of the 600 types of coral, 1,600 fish species and 133 varieties of sharks and rays that call this diverse ecosystem home. It was designed by Bronwyn Scott.

Assistant Minister for Employment, Charities, Competition and Treasury Andrew Leigh said the Mint was known for producing high quality, stunning coins with interesting themes and intricate designs.

“The Royal Australian Mint’s designers, technicians and artisans work hard to translate our stories into artwork that can be enjoyed by future generations … It’s great to see the Mint’s fantastic work getting the international recognition it deserves. These winning coins definitely exemplify the term ‘mint condition’,” Mr Leigh said.

Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the award was recognition of the exceptional work by the Mint’s highly skilled staff.

“For every beautiful coin the Mint produces, there’s an entire team of dedicated people who put their dedication, craftsmanship and expertise into every aspect of that coin’s manufacture – starting with product development about two years before it is released, right through to polishing and packing and every stage in between. To produce coins as intricate and detailed as these remarkable examples, the process is intensive and can only be created by true artists and artisans. This type of hard work and dedication by dozens of people goes into creating the coins produced by the Royal Australian Mint every single day. This formal recognition from the international numismatic community shows that the Royal Australian Mint’s standard of workmanship is appreciated worldwide. This is definitely something worth celebrating and all Australians should be very proud of this tremendous achievement,” Mr Gordon said.

These wins bring the Mint’s Coin of the Year awards to a total of 15 in this international competition.

This year’s event had 50 per cent more coins entered into the competition, with more countries competing for the coveted title than ever before.

The selection process began with 500 coins from 50 countries. A judging panel of 100 experts from around the world voted to determine 10 deserving coins in 10 categories of competition. That same panel then narrowed the field down to 10 finalists – the winner of each category. A final vote determined top honors for the Coin of the Year.

