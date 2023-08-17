King Andrew I Featured on Latest Coin From Hungarian Mint

By Coin & Currency Institute ……



The commemorative coin King Andrew I is the second in the Nation-Building Sovereigns of the Arpad Dynasty series from the Hungarian Mint presenting the most important kings from the House of Arpad. Faithfully preserving historical accuracy, the series focuses on 10 sovereigns, with a new piece to be released once every two years. There is a 15,000-forint silver version as well as a 3,000-forint copper/zinc version of the new coin.

The coin’s obverse presents the front of the second type of silver denar coin minted under King Andrew I against a background that recalls the parchment of the deed of foundation for the Tihany Abbey. The punched circular legend on the medieval coin shows the name of the issuer “REX ANDREAS”, with the cross motifs expressing his commitment to restoring Christianity. The minting of coins itself was also an expression of his sovereignty.

The reverse, also with a parchment-like background, presents a royal seal of King Andrew I, which serves as a reliable source for the stylized depiction of the monarch. The liturgical monogram from the Tihanyi monastery’s deed of foundation is to the left of the seal, with the Latin word REX (“King”) to the right. The legend has the name of the sovereign, with the years of his reign 1046–1060 at the bottom, and the mark of designer András Szilos below. ANDREAS DEI GRACIA VNGARIORUM REX * is the edge lettering on both.

Each coin is 34 mm in diameter. The brilliant uncirculated 15,000 forint contains 31.104 grams (1 troy ounce) of .999 fine silver and costs $79.95 with a mintage limit of 5,000 coins. The 3,000 forint copper coin is also limited to 5,000 pieces. It weighs 23.4 grams and costs $18.50.

The first day of issue is August 21.

To order, or for more information on these and other coins of Hungary, contact the Hungarian Mint’s North American representative at P.O. Box 399, Williston, VT 05495. Call toll-free at 1-800-421-1866 or fax 802-536-4787. Email: [email protected], or click on the Hungarian flag at www.coin-currency.com for secure website ordering. Add $6.00 to each order for shipping and handling in the U.S.A.; shipping to other countries will be based on actual cost. Vermont residents add 6% sales tax. Those desiring to receive information and photographs electronically on a regular basis can provide their email address to the email above.

History Behind the King Andrew I Coin

King Andrew I (1046-1060) strengthened the position of Christianity in Hungary during the turbulent period after the death of King St. Stephen, without the country becoming a vassal state of the Holy Roman Empire. He developed the nation by sharing dynastic rule with his brother, Duke Béla. As a direct male descendent of King St. Stephen, he reigned in the footsteps of Hungary’s founding king, building on the reverence for King St. Stephen and following his system of values. In 1055, Andrew founded the Benedictine monastery in Tihany, granting the abbey its deed of foundation in a sign of his sovereign rule; this document is the first original surviving deed in Hungarian. King Andrew’s tomb is in the abbey crypt of Tihany monastery.

