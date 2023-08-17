PCGS Unveils Grading of Classic Elongated Coins

Professional Coin Grading Service expands elongated coin grading to include pieces cataloged in seminal subject-area book

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) has announced it will expand the kinds of elongated coins it grades to include the numerous pieces cataloged in the authoritative catalog known as Yesterday’s Elongates. The 1981 book by Lee Martin and Dottie Dory has been updated three times over the years and lists hundreds of popular elongated coins, which are collectible pieces made from legal-tender coins that have been flattened in a machine and imprinted with a special logo or design.

“As the leading third-party coin grading company, PCGS continues expanding its grading services to include many areas of the hobby,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “Elongated coins are one of the most popular areas of exonumia, and the pieces cataloged in Yesterday’s Elongates constitute some of the classic core pieces found in the cabinets of collectors. It was natural that PCGS would provide full authentication, grading, and encapsulation of these important collectibles.”

“At PCGS, we are quite often propositioned to either create or expand some of the numismatic series that we certify and encapsulate,” remarked PCGS Director of Numismatic Education and Grading Team Leader Steve Feltner. “This comes as no surprise when one considers the market support and acceptance that having a numismatic item authenticated, attributed, and graded by PCGS brings. When internally discussing the possibility of opening elongates further, it was met with resounding support. We are proud to help support all areas of the market and will continue our vision of making numismatics safe, easy, and fun.”

The earliest elongated coins include those produced at the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago. In the years that followed, hundreds upon hundreds of other landmarks offered the coin-rolling equipment that could turn ordinary circulating coins into special mementos, many of which are cataloged in Yesterday’s Elongates and now eligible for grading at PCGS.

For more information on submitting elongated coins or other items to PCGS for grading, please visit https://www.pcgs.com/onlinesubmission.

