Price Charting Coins
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Sale
What Not Online Auctions

HomeAuctions

Two Physical Bitcoin Sessions in Stack’s Bowers August Auction

By Stack's Bowers

Stack’s Bowers Galleries presents two impressive selections of Physical Bitcoins and Cryptocurrency as part of their August 2023 Global Showcase Auction. Both sessions are currently available for pre-bidding at www.StacksBowers.com.

Live bidding for Part I will begin on Friday, August 18 at 4PM PT (7PM ET) and the bidding for Part II will begin the following week on Thursday, August 24 at 12PM PT (3PM ET).

Part I of the physical bitcoin auction is highlighted by a magnificent 2012 Casascius 10 Bitcoin graded Specimen-68 by PCGS. This is sure to be landmark offering and is among the most important coins—crypto or otherwise—that will be presented to collectors this year. This 10 Bitcoin specimen is accompanied by several other rarities from the Casascius series including a 2013 1 Bitcoin in silver and several of the sought-after 1 Bitcoin in brass with every date represented. Offerings from the Lealana series are highlighted by a pair of special pattern sets including a Pattern Litecoin set, a Pattern Unfunded Bitcoin Set, and a trio of special Monero coins struck in 2-ounce silver.

Appealing to a wide range of collectors is an Unfunded 2022 Polymerbit Bitcoin Banknote graded Superb Gem Unc 67 by PCGS. This is the first example of this variety that the firm has handled, and it follows a strong result for a 2020-dated version in their June 2023 sale.

The BTCC series is represented by a desirable array of “poker chips” including the 0.001 BTC, 0.005 BTC, 0.025 BTC, and 0.5 BTC denominations, as well as an impressive 0.1 Bitcoin struck in Titanium. Exciting rarities are also offered from the Crypto Imperator series, which is quickly becoming a favorite with collectors for its outstanding production quality and fun designs.

Another standout in Part I is the dazzling 0.021 Bitcoin from the 1HoDLCLUB series struck in 1.44 ounce of gold. This is offered alongside a number of other “poker chip” style coins from 1HoDLCLUB in both the Bitcoin and Litecoin currencies. These remarkable pieces are accompanied by additional selections from the most popular and desirable series like Alpen, Cryptocracy, CryptoVest, Denarium, Genesis, Moonbits, MyBits, Satori, Sol Noctis, and several others.

The parade of rarities continues with Part II of the physical bitcoin and other cryptocurrency auction offered in Internet-Only Session 14 the week after Part I. Highlighting Part II is a complete set of the 2021 Lealana 0.01 Bitcoin with captivating Rainbow Finishes, including a Mint Error that is possibly unique in private hands. Also featured is a classic 2013 Lealana 0.1 Bitcoin in brass, a selection of exceptional “poker chips” from the 1HoDLCLUB and Satori series, desirable Redeemed Casascius 1 Bitcoins, and many others.

Select Physical Bitcoin highlights will also be available for lot viewing at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania August 6-11, 2023. For questions on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2023 sale or to consign your coins to a future sale, contact James McCartney, Director of Consignments and Numismatics, at [email protected] or call (800) 566-2580.

Previous article
Dealing With Criminals: Coin Dealers, Security Experts Weigh in on Safety at Coin Shows
Next article
2023 American Liberty Gold Coin, Silver Medal Avail. August 10

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
CAC coin verification of grading
Price Charting Coins

Great Collection Coin Auctions

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

L & C Coins Summer Sale
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.