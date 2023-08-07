Two Physical Bitcoin Sessions in Stack’s Bowers August Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries presents two impressive selections of Physical Bitcoins and Cryptocurrency as part of their August 2023 Global Showcase Auction. Both sessions are currently available for pre-bidding at www.StacksBowers.com.

Live bidding for Part I will begin on Friday, August 18 at 4PM PT (7PM ET) and the bidding for Part II will begin the following week on Thursday, August 24 at 12PM PT (3PM ET).

Part I of the physical bitcoin auction is highlighted by a magnificent 2012 Casascius 10 Bitcoin graded Specimen-68 by PCGS. This is sure to be landmark offering and is among the most important coins—crypto or otherwise—that will be presented to collectors this year. This 10 Bitcoin specimen is accompanied by several other rarities from the Casascius series including a 2013 1 Bitcoin in silver and several of the sought-after 1 Bitcoin in brass with every date represented. Offerings from the Lealana series are highlighted by a pair of special pattern sets including a Pattern Litecoin set, a Pattern Unfunded Bitcoin Set, and a trio of special Monero coins struck in 2-ounce silver.

Appealing to a wide range of collectors is an Unfunded 2022 Polymerbit Bitcoin Banknote graded Superb Gem Unc 67 by PCGS. This is the first example of this variety that the firm has handled, and it follows a strong result for a 2020-dated version in their June 2023 sale.

The BTCC series is represented by a desirable array of “poker chips” including the 0.001 BTC, 0.005 BTC, 0.025 BTC, and 0.5 BTC denominations, as well as an impressive 0.1 Bitcoin struck in Titanium. Exciting rarities are also offered from the Crypto Imperator series, which is quickly becoming a favorite with collectors for its outstanding production quality and fun designs.

Another standout in Part I is the dazzling 0.021 Bitcoin from the 1HoDLCLUB series struck in 1.44 ounce of gold. This is offered alongside a number of other “poker chip” style coins from 1HoDLCLUB in both the Bitcoin and Litecoin currencies. These remarkable pieces are accompanied by additional selections from the most popular and desirable series like Alpen, Cryptocracy, CryptoVest, Denarium, Genesis, Moonbits, MyBits, Satori, Sol Noctis, and several others.

The parade of rarities continues with Part II of the physical bitcoin and other cryptocurrency auction offered in Internet-Only Session 14 the week after Part I. Highlighting Part II is a complete set of the 2021 Lealana 0.01 Bitcoin with captivating Rainbow Finishes, including a Mint Error that is possibly unique in private hands. Also featured is a classic 2013 Lealana 0.1 Bitcoin in brass, a selection of exceptional “poker chips” from the 1HoDLCLUB and Satori series, desirable Redeemed Casascius 1 Bitcoins, and many others.

Select Physical Bitcoin highlights will also be available for lot viewing at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania August 6-11, 2023. For questions on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2023 sale or to consign your coins to a future sale, contact James McCartney, Director of Consignments and Numismatics, at [email protected] or call (800) 566-2580.