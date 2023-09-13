What Not Online Auctions
L & C Coins Silver Eagles
Price Charting Coins
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
L & C Coins Summer Sale

HomeModern CoinsU.S. Mint Invites Americans to Get Involved in 2026 Coin Designs

U.S. Mint Invites Americans to Get Involved in 2026 Coin Designs

By US Mint
AI generated image of an artist drawing a portrait of a historical American figure. Image: CoinWeek / Jasper AI.
AI generated image of an artist drawing a portrait of a historical American figure. Image: CoinWeek / Jasper AI.

The United States will be celebrating its 250th anniversary–also known as a Semiquincentennial–in 2026, and much like it did at the Bicentennial in 1976, the United States Mint will be producing new one-year-only designs for all 2026-dated circulating coinage.

Different themes for these new designs are being considered by the Mint, and the public can get involvement by taking the short survey available here. The survey will be open through October 10.

The 2026 redesign of American coinage is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act (CCCRA, Public Law 116-330). In addition to public input, the United States Semiquincentennial Commission will advise on the final designs. The Mint developed the themes in the survery with the help of the Smithsonian Institution, the Library of Congress, the National Archives and Records Administration, and the National Park Service.

During the Semiquincentennial year of 2026, both the obverse and reverse designs of U.S. circulating coins will feature new one-year-only designs. The CCCRA authorizes the Mint to produce up to five new quarter designs emblematic of the Semiquincentennial. Even though 2025 is the last year of the American Women Quarters Program, the Act mandates that one of the 2026 quarter designs be “emblematic of a woman’s or women’s contribution to the birth of the Nation or the Declaration of Independence or any other monumental moments in American History.”

The law also allows for the Mint’s 2026 numismatic offerings to feature new Semiquincentennial designs, as well.

* * *

About the United States Mint

usmintThe U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
 

Previous article
The Key Date 1909-S V.D.B. Lincoln Cent Value Keeps Going Up
Next article
Why Coin Mintages Are Often Even Numbers

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

L & C Coins Sale
What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.