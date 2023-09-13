U.S. Mint Invites Americans to Get Involved in 2026 Coin Designs

The United States will be celebrating its 250th anniversary–also known as a Semiquincentennial–in 2026, and much like it did at the Bicentennial in 1976, the United States Mint will be producing new one-year-only designs for all 2026-dated circulating coinage.

Different themes for these new designs are being considered by the Mint, and the public can get involvement by taking the short survey available here. The survey will be open through October 10.

The 2026 redesign of American coinage is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act (CCCRA, Public Law 116-330). In addition to public input, the United States Semiquincentennial Commission will advise on the final designs. The Mint developed the themes in the survery with the help of the Smithsonian Institution, the Library of Congress, the National Archives and Records Administration, and the National Park Service.

During the Semiquincentennial year of 2026, both the obverse and reverse designs of U.S. circulating coins will feature new one-year-only designs. The CCCRA authorizes the Mint to produce up to five new quarter designs emblematic of the Semiquincentennial. Even though 2025 is the last year of the American Women Quarters Program, the Act mandates that one of the 2026 quarter designs be “emblematic of a woman’s or women’s contribution to the birth of the Nation or the Declaration of Independence or any other monumental moments in American History.”

The law also allows for the Mint’s 2026 numismatic offerings to feature new Semiquincentennial designs, as well.

