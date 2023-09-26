Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Silver Medal Available Oct. 2

The United States Mint Presidential Silver Medal featuring 18th president Ulysses S. Grant (in office 1869-77) will be available at noon Eastern on October 2.

The Treasury Department honors each U.S. president with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. For a few years now, the U.S. Mint has been offering smaller replicas of these medals (1.598″ diameter) in .999 fine silver.

Both the obverse and reverse designs of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential medal were created by then-Chief Engraver of the United States Mint William Barber and his son Charles. The obverse depicts a bust of President Grant and the inscription “ULYSSES S. GRANT.” The reverse depicts a laurel wreath and the legends “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” “INAUGURATED FIRST TERM MARCH 4, 1869,” and “SECOND TERM MARCH 4, 1873.”

Each item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and is enclosed in an acrylic capsule.

The Mint is offering the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Silver Medal for $75 USD. customers can purchase it directly from catalog.usmint.gov/ulysses-s.-grant-presidential-silver-medal-S818.html/ (product code S818).

You can browse through previous medals in the series here.

Mint customers can also subscribe to the Presidential Silver Medal series. Once a customer subscribes, they receive the next product released and continue to receive products in a particular series until the customer ends their enrollment. Visit here to learn more.

Mint Director Gibson Participates in Legislative Summit

On Monday, September 25, 2023, United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson attended and participated in the Gospel Inspiration Breakfast hosted by Jack & Jill of America, Incorporated. The breakfast was one part of a four-day series of events held September 22-25 as part of the biennial On the Hill Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C..

“I am honored to stand before you today as the Director of the United States Mint. It is important for young adults to have the tools necessary for financial literacy, and it’s equally important to have keen awareness of our Nation,” remarked Ms. Gibson. “Working together, the dedicated men and women of the United States Mint tell America’s story through coins and medals that celebrate the people and events that shaped our country with the hope of inspiring future generations to come.”

Founded in 1938, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization for African American mothers of children ages 2 to 19, dedicated to raising the next generation of African American leaders while enhancing the lives of all children.

