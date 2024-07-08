Unique Jefferson Nickel Die Trial by Peace Dollar Designer

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



Jefferson Nickel Die Trial

Reverse Electrotrial by Anthony de Francisci

Judd #JC1938-1

PCGS MS 62 – UNIQUE

* * *

This unique Jefferson Nickel die trial was discovered and certified by PCGS over two decades ago. It is the only known die trial for the entire Jefferson Nickel series. It is a die trial of a design for the Monticello reverse that was not adopted. It was struck in copper with a diameter of .854 inches and the weight is 109.4 grains. It is listed in Judd and is the plate coin for the Ninth Edition. USPatterns.com has given this piece the designation of JC1938-1.

This die trial was designed by sculptor Anthony de Francisci, who designed the Peace Dollar that replaced the Morgan Dollar in 1921. The artist’s models, including this reverse design, are in the Smithsonian and were donated by his wife, Teresa de Francisci.

* * *