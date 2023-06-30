United States 1969-S Lincoln Memorial Cent

Description
The 1969-S Lincoln Memorial cent is collected by many people for many reasons.
Among Lincoln cent enthusiasts, the coin is, at the very least, coveted for its merits as a business-strike and Proof issue produced by the San Francisco Mint and serves as a necessary addition to a date-and-mintmark series collection.
For die variety aficionados, the 1969-S Lincoln cent is the canvas for one of the most popular and scarcest doubled die varieties ever produced.
For others still, the 1969-S Lincoln cent is a relic from a year that saw the famous Woodstock music festival in upstate New York, the landing of the first men on the Moon, and intense battles in the Vietnam War.
As a regular-issue business strike, the 1969-S Lincoln cent is not a particularly scarce issue. More than a half-billion 1969-S Lincoln cents were struck and released into general circulation, where they are found in dwindling numbers today. Many individuals who are not aware of this coin’s high mintage believe the 1969-S cent is a rare coin mainly due to its seemingly unusual “S” mintmark – something most non-collectors would not typically encounter. Perhaps contributing to the perceived rarity of the 1969-S Lincoln cent is the fact that this issue and many other “S”-mint Lincoln Memorial cents have been pulled from circulation, many on the misnomer that these are particularly scarce coins.
All 1969-S Lincoln Memorial cents are worth more than face value due to their intrinsic copper content, which at present is illegal to obtain through melting the coin but is nevertheless worth about two cents in the bullion perspective. Uncirculated 1969-S Lincoln cents are plentiful in all but the highest Mint State grades. Also of value are the 1969-S Proof Lincoln cents, which are generally worth a few dollars in typical grades. By far the most valuable 1969-S cent is the business-strike doubled die variety, which is considered one of the rarest doubled die coins of the modern era.
Design
Obverse:
The obverse of the 1969-S Lincoln cent was designed some 60 years earlier by sculptor Victor David Brenner, whose initials VDB appear in tiny print under the shoulder of Abraham Lincoln’s bust (which clearly dominates the front side of the coin). The right-facing profile of Lincoln shows the 16th president during his time as the nation’s commander in chief at the height of the Civil War, which spanned from 1861 through 1865, the latter being the year President Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth.
To the right of Lincoln is the date 1969, and centered under the date is the “S” mintmark of the San Francisco Mint. Behind Lincoln’s head is the inscription LIBERTY. Centered along the upper rim of the coin, in an arc over Lincoln’s head, is the motto IN GOD WE TRUST.
Reverse:
The reverse of the 1969-S Lincoln Memorial cent is anchored by an elevation view of the iconic Washington, D.C. memorial dedicated to the iconic president. The relatively high detail of the Lincoln Memorial design is sharp enough to reveal a tiny visage of Lincoln sitting in his chair, replicating the 19-foot-tall statue visitors will encounter inside the actual monument, which was dedicated in 1922.
Below the image of the Lincoln Memorial is the coin’s denomination, ONE CENT, and along the top center of the rim is the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. The phrase E PLURIBUS UNUM is inscribed in two lines under the legend and above the Lincoln Memorial design. Designer Frank Gasparro’s “FG” initials are seen at the bottom right of the Lincoln Memorial just above a shrub.
Edge:
The edge of the 1969-S Lincoln Memorial cent is smooth, without inscriptions.
The 1969-S Doubled Die Lincoln Cent
According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), it is believed that approximately 100 of these doubled die cents were released into circulation. On authentic 1969-S doubled die coins, doubling will be seen on the date and most areas of lettering, most especially in the inscriptions LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST. One area of the obverse where one doubling will not be seen is in the “S” mintmark, which was punched onto the die separately.
Circulated 1969-S doubled die cents are generally worth $10,000 USD and up, while uncirculated specimens typically sell for $35,000 to $50,000 or more. The highest price realized to date is $126,500 – the amount paid during a Heritage Auctions event in January 2008 for a Red, Mint State 64 specimen of this highly sought-after variety. Several counterfeit specimens of the 1969-S doubled die cent were produced in 1969, and some may still survive.
It is therefore recommended that individuals who believe they possess a 1969-S doubled die Lincoln cent should have their coin certified to verify its authenticity. Similar suggestions apply to those who wish to buy a 1969-S doubled die Lincoln cent. In today’s world of convincing counterfeits, there is no good reason that any authentic 1969-S doubled die cent should ever be bought or sold unless encapsulated in sonically sealed plastic from a major, reputable third-party coin certification service.
Designer(s)
Victor David Brenner was a notable sculptor and engraver who emigrated to the United States from Lithuania (View Designer’s Profile). Frank Gasparro was the 10th Chief Engraver of the United States Mint from 1965 to 1981 (View Designer’s Profile).
Coin Specifications
|Country:
|United States
|Year Of Issue:
|1969
|Denomination:
|1 Cent
|Mint Mark:
|S (San Francisco)
|Mintage:
|544,375,000 (Business Strike); 2,934,631 (Proof); 100 (Doubled Die, estimated)
|Alloy:
|95% Copper, 5% Zinc
|Weight:
|3.11 grams
|Diameter:
|19 mm
|Edge
|Smooth, Plain
|OBV Designer
|Victor David Brenner
|REV Designer
|Frank Gasparro
|Quality:
|Business Strike, Proof
Very informative left hungry for more information about coins particularly pennies.
I have a double Rim 1969 S penny i want to know its value. And who i can send it to to be graded? Thank you Diana Stafford. I can send pictures. And maybe someone can let me know if i should send it to get a pro grader.
Hi Diana . Did any one get back to u on that amazing fiend . If so please get back to me. I also have found the same one . My name is Lino .. hope to here good news …thank you an have a good night an happy coin hunting
I recently got one also but also seen doubling
What are the e odds of someone getting back in lose change a 1969S double die obverse Lincoln penny? Because it happened to me.! Okay, what are the odds of someone later on in life getting lose change and gaining a SECOND 1969S double die Lincoln penny? This time its a red cent! I have two 1969s Lincoln penny s that I’m sure you or anyone in your company will be interested in! If took upon consideration please reply to
Did you get find help with that penny
No I did not should I send it in to get graded I have no idea what to do we were so excited my husband gave up lol thinks I don’t know anything about coins
I’m not sure if my other post even posted but I have a 1969 s marked double die penny with an error within the 1 in the numbers 1969 need info please help
Any pics
I have a good condition 1969s penny it’s not double die good condition need to know value
Clinton Elswick- I Have a 1969 S penny double die circulated not to familiar but has doubling in the S for sure. Need info wat to do. Who to talk to
If it has doubling in the S mintmark the article clearly states that IT IS NOT A DOUBLE DIE.
its prob a repunched mint mark…they did the mint separate and by hand if it didnt take properly the first time they guys at the mint wound hammer it again
I have pictures of mine.
I, have a 1969 s that is d.d I thank and a good 1958, &1957 that I, know is d.d but I,have to many to list could someone please tell me how to get them graded all together I, would say I have 600 to 1000 coins I have collected in the past 15 years thank you for your time. Jerry Cantrell / Dalton, Georgia
If that 1958 is a San Francisco mint and DDO it is worth more than the 69. Double the value depending on grade. Just call PCGS and they will walk you through the grading process
Thank you Robert for that information. I have been novice collecting error pennies for some time. I’m planning to get graded and put on market soon. What kind of price ranges should I expect from a reputable grader. And where or whom should I contact to find one in my area.
Thank u for any advice u can share with me
M.frazier
??? NO 1958 coins carry an S mint mark. Circulation coinage was phased out over 1954-55 and didn’t resume until the mid-1960s, although without a mint mark during 1965-67.
Circulation coinage was huge after 1957. Just P and D mints.
You can get it graded through any coin grading service that’s reputable and certifies their findings. There are several out there…just Google them. I hope you’re right and you have one of the 100 they estimate are actually in circulation. I hope it works out for you my friend. Good luck!
If I take a picture of 1959 s looks doubled on date and s mint mark who do I send picture alot of non professional coin colkecters don,t have the money to get it graded or don,t know enough about process Danny g
Please check your coin again. As I noted in my response to Robert Smith, no coins were struck at San Francisco from 1956 to 1964.
Hello . I found an 1935 with D mint mark. .in coin roll hunting like a month ago. I tried to get it graded PCGS cuz I have membership
with them but they said that they can’t cuz it’s not in the cherries picker guide. So i think it nite be a discovery coin of an wheat penney. Can any one help me . want to know where I. Can take it. Too see if I found a discovery coin , very close to mint condition
Download PCGS’s app coinfacts. It’s a very informative guide to errors and varieties that they except plus highest grade and price of all us coins. I have a membership too and I use that app religiously. 1935 Denver mint in a 66 is worth about $135, not worth sending off if to me
I swear i have one of these just no money yet to get it looked at..
I have just found 2 1969 pennies…one has the ‘s’ and the other has a ‘d’. I am very curious to see if I have found a pretty penny lol . How do I go about finding out?
Only the S-mint doubled die is rare. Unless you have one of those or either coin is a high-grade uncirculated piece, I’m afraid all you have is 2¢. Over half a billion 1969-S cents were minted and over FOUR billion were struck at Denver.
Hey everyone, two weeks ago I found 2 1969 s penny’s in 1 roll along with a few others worth keeping.
Who would be the best to have these looked at ?
Where I live I don’t really trust the coin dealers around here.
NGC coin and PCGS are the top 2 but there are several reputable companies you can find via Google.
I to have a 1969 s. I will have it graded.
I have one penny 1969 s double die,where can I go to sell it
A I have one too, Let me know when you get info where to sell it
You’re going to have to have the penny graded in order to realize any real profit from it. You need to find good references and photographs of an actual double die 1969 as mint mark penny and compare yours by the photographs if you believe them to be a match then it’s worth having graded if not save your money. And don’t worry if you have it graded and it’s a 1969 has to double die the buyers will find you
I have an unopened uncirculated roll of 1969s pennies. Do I open the roll to check each one? I also have an unopened uncirculated roll of 1974 pennies. I would appreciate someone letting me know what to do.
John m. I have a 1969-S DDo (date and S only.). I had a coin shop look at it and they said it would grade MS .They started writing up the description to send it to NGS. I decided to wait and do it myself. In there description they described my coin as a (1969-S DDO wheat Cent) with a note to NGS- “Please check for mint error and Date” ??? I am confused…..
Something is very wrong if it was described as a wheat cent. Except for one suspected transitional error strike, the last wheat cents were minted in 1958.
The other point about the 1969 cents is that the dies were recut to give a sharper portrait. Look at the 1968 cent, Lincoln resembles a chocolate bunny left on the oven.
I found 4 69-S Pennies and about 15-20 69-D in the last week and not sure who to contact about them. Any advice will be greatly appreciated!
Well id like to say I have a 1969 wp I just cant exactly the mint is A D or S I also have 1919 1939 19301926 1930 no mints wp 1942 p 1942 d 1944d 1946 no mint 1947 s wp 1949 d 1951 d 1958 4 of them with d mint mark 1980 no mint 1987 no mint Are this worth anything?
I also have the 1919. 1934 ,4 44,s. 3 46,s. 55 58 all the sixty,s all the seventies n eighty, s. Got like six of the 1982 penny’s. All with the funky. 8 and 2. In the date.
Go to coppercoins.com and get in touch with John Wexler….I think he does all the new discoveries….just go on the site and find his email address….he should be able to answer your questions..
Dear folks I have so many coins with mint marks smalls s 1969 ,Buffalo nicklele 3 1/2 leg bicenentral Quaters , half dollars Kennedy. Hundred of wheat penny’s. Can sell to collector its a a big hipe. Dealers tell me they can buy bags full for a few dollars. Very disappointing. I’ve really belive no one sell coins for the prices they say on I internet.
Robert I have a 1969 s die penny and also a 1944 d wheat penny what is it
The value
1969 s double die penny and 1944d wheat penny and 1982 small number penny no mint
Any idea about 1969 D penny with FG Mark?
FG are the initials of engraver Frank Gasparro. They should appear on the coin’s reverse.
I have one of them
Hello I have a double die 1969 s penny. Very obvious in the N and W. I have another that isn’t double die. But it’s noticeable theost in those two letters. How would I get this coin and other appraised or at least looked at to determine the double die?
I have 2 1969 S pennies I need to know what they are worth ..
I have a 1969 s double die with floating roof. How much is it worth. And who would want it.
Hello I have a 1969 s penny and wanted to know it’s worth value. Thanks
1969 S lincoln penny red , dont know if it’s a DDO…..
Could I see a few pictures of your Red 1969s ? Maybe I could help,maybe purchase..
I have one of these, not in the same exact quality , as it circulated, clear stamped… The coin shops nearby couldn’t find value. How do i get a buyer?
On the penny shown, the designer initials on obverse side are not present as described. Is that an error?
They are too small to see, but present on the bust truncation.
I have #2 proof 1969 s double die pennies ,, I’m hoping to find more to go into my collection…..
Hi my name’s Mitchell I have a 1969 s mint mark penny not quite sure if it’s double died but anyone take a look at it and give me their opinion
I have a 1996 s how do I get it looked at to see If it’s worth anything
I have a 1969s and it doesn’t have the fg on the back of it. Does that make it worth getting graded or do I not bother?
i have a 1969 s penny an would likle to know how much is it worth?
I have a 69 s double die I can send pictures to be sure I’m not crazy and if it’s worth sending in
I have a 1969 s penny on reverse side floating roof & no fg
Now I’m scared, can there possibly be that many counterfeit s of the 1969 s double die Lincoln?
I have a 1909 VDB penny no mint mark is this worth anything?
Salve celo anche io la moneta one cent 1969s dove poso valutare grazie mille cio anche altre date dal 1922 fino 2009 mi manca cualche sono intorno 2000 mila grazie mille
I have a 69s Penny what is worth u no
Hello all coiin collectors I am sorry to say this but I am one of you guys when started collecting coins ,spent hours to look for rare coins.It was fun when you find error coin, but in reality it doesn’t matter if you find a 1969 S 1955 and 1958 which is difficult to find one .
Circulation coin when you find one of them will not give you much money to sell.The coin that will have value is the coin highest graded which is you are not gonna find at circulation coin.
The only 6 coins have value from circulation
1943 bronze penny 1944 steel penny 1974 D aluminum penny.1982 d small number and 1992 d close AM you will find it at the reverse from America.If you want to have a good coins you have to buy mint set proof set to have a high grade.Thank you all and good luck.