During the month of August, CAC-approved coins fared well in live auctions in Dallas, Texas and Costa Mesa, California, in addition to performing in many internet sales. Here are 10 examples, selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1907 No Motto Indian Head $10 Eagle in MS-64

On August 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1907 Indian Head No Motto $10 gold coin for $5,390 USD. On Aug. 7, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1907 Indian Head No Motto $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $3,825.

2. 1845-D $5 Half Eagle in AU-55

On Aug. 23, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1845-D $5 gold coin for $8,100.

These are not auctioned very often.

On January 22, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 1845-D without a CAC sticker for $3,960. Although market levels for these increased during some periods between January 2021 and August 2022, such increases probably do not entirely account for the fact that a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1845-D brought more than twice as much as a non-CAC PCGS-graded AU-55 1845-D five.

3. 1870-CC Seated Liberty Dollar in MS-62

On Aug. 24, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-62 grade 1870-CC silver dollar for $72,000. On April 5, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-62 1870-CC silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $28,800

4. 1893-CC Morgan Dollar in MS-64

On Aug. 24, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1893-CC Morgan silver dollar for $24,010.80. On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1893-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $17,400. On May 29, the firm of David Lawrence sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64 1893-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $16,005.

5. 1853-C Gold Dollar in MS-63

On Aug. 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1853-C One Dollar gold coin for $18,000. On February 23, 2021, Heritage auctioned the Simpson Collection, PCGS-graded MS-63 1853-C One Dollar gold piece, which did not have a CAC sticker, for $13,200. Yes, it’s true that market levels for these increased from February 2021 to August 2022, but this increase could not account for the entire difference between $18,000 and $13,200.

6. 1844-D $5 Half Eagle in MS-61

On Aug. 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-61 grade 1844-D $5 gold coin for $13,200. On March 21, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-61 1844-D $5 coin without a CAC sticker for $6,900. These two coins were struck from the same pair of dies, referenced as Winter 11-G. The CAC-approved 1844-D brought much more.

7. 1908 With Motto $10 Eagle in MS-65

On Aug. 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 (sixty-five) grade 1908 ‘With Motto’ $10 gold coin for $22,800. It is relevant that, on July 14, Heritage auctioned a different CAC-approved MS-65 (sixty-five) grade 1908 ‘With Motto’ $10 gold coin for $16,800.

CAC premiums vary, but Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 (sixty-six!) 1908 ‘With Motto’ $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $11,400 on June 15. On May 6, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1908 ‘With Motto’ $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $7,200. CAC-approved MS-65 1908 ‘With Motto’ tens have been bringing much more than non-CAC PCGS-graded MS-65 or even MS-66 1908 ‘With Motto’ tens.

8. 1915 $10 Eagle in MS-65

On Aug. 26, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1915 $10 gold coin for $15,600. On July 15, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1915 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $5,760.

9. 1914-D Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-66

On Aug. 26, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 1914-D $20 gold coin for $36,000. On May 26, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-66 1914-D $20 gold coins, neither of which had a CAC sticker, for $13,200 and $9,300, respectively.

10. 1884-CC Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On Aug. 27, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1884-CC Morgan silver dollar for $7,200. On Aug. 1, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1884-CC Morgan dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,840.