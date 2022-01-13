In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of December, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1899-O Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On December 5, 2021, the firm GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1899-O Morgan silver dollar for $3,847.80 USD. On Dec. 19, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 Morgan without a CAC sticker for $2,340.

2. 1913-S $5 Half Eagle in MS-62

On Dec. 12, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-62 grade 1913-S $5 gold coin for $7,150. On September 26, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-62 1913-S $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $4,926.90.

3. 1796 Dime in XF-45

On Dec. 16, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1796 dime for $13,512.50. On April 22, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded XF-45 1796 dime without a CAC sticker for $8,400. No certified XF-45 grade 1796 dimes were auctioned between April 22 and Dec. 16.

4. 1914 Lincoln Cent in MS-66 RD

On Dec. 16, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-66 1914 Lincoln cent with a ‘full red’ (RD) designation for $5,760. On November 29, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-66RD 1914 Lincoln without a CAC sticker for $1,860.

5. 1802 Half Dollar in XF-45

On Dec. 16, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1802 half dollar for $13,512.50. XF-grade 1802 half dollars are not often auctioned. On July 26, 2020, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded XF-45 1802 half without a CAC sticker for $6,215. On April 25, 2018, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded XF-45 1802 half without a CAC sticker for $9,000. Market levels for circulated 1802 half dollars were not significantly higher in December 2021 than they were in April 2018.

6. 1879 Half Dollar in Proof-65

On Dec. 16, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-65 1879 half dollar for $2,585. On June 14, the Goldbergs auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1879 half without a CAC sticker for $1,800. On May 27, 2021, Legend auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-66 (sixty-six) 1879 half without a CAC sticker for $2,467.50. A CAC-approved Proof-65 (sixty-five) 1879 thus realized more than a non-CAC PCGS-certified Proof-66 (sixty-six) half dollar in sales by the same auction company during the same year.

7. 1914-D $2.50 Quarter Eagle in MS-65

On Dec. 16, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1914-D $2.5 gold coin for $38,400. On Nov. 11, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65+ (sixty-five-plus) 1914-D $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $26,400.

8. 1924 $20 Double Eagle in MS-67

On Dec. 16, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1924 $20 gold coin for $34,800. On October 7, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1924 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $14,400.

9. 1867 ‘No Rays’ Shield Nickel in AU-58

On Dec. 26, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC graded AU-58 1867 ‘No Rays’ Shield nickel for $193.35. On Sept. 22, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1867 ‘No Rays’ Shield nickel without a CAC sticker for $132 – much less than the presently cited CAC-approved, NGC-graded coin. That was the last certified AU-58 1867 ‘No Rays’ Shield nickel to be publicly sold.

10. 1925 Buffalo Nickel in MS-66

On Dec. 26, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1925 Buffalo nickel for $742.50. On July 29, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1925 Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $528. Market levels for Gem Buffalo nickels did not increase from July to December 2021.