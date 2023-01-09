Certified Coin Marketplace - CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in December 2022

In addition to internet sales during the month of December, CAC-approved coins fared well in live auctions in Las Vegas and Dallas. Here are 10 examples selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1863 Indian Head Cent in MS-66

On December 8, Legend Rare Coin Auctions sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1863 Indian Head cent for $4,230 USD. On October 9, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1863 cent, without a CAC sticker, for $1,980, less than half as much.

2. 1943-D Steel Cent in MS-68

On Dec. 8, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-68 grade 1943-D steel cent for $3,995. On July 20, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-68 1943-D steel cent, without a CAC sticker, for $1,500.

3. 1933-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-66

On Dec. 8, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1933-S half dollar for $5,052.50. On August 26, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1933-S half, without a CAC sticker, for $2,760.

4. 1904 Morgan Dollar in MS-65

On Dec. 8, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1904 Morgan dollar for $2,232.50. On October 9, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1904 Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $1,500.

5. 1908 Liberty Head $5 Half Eagle in MS-66

On Dec. 11, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1908 Liberty Head $5 gold coin with a CAC sticker for $6,215. GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1908 Liberty Head $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $4,514.62 on Oct. 2, and a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1908 Liberty Head $5 gold coin, also without a CAC sticker, for $2,661.75 on September 11.

6. 1867 Three Cent Silver in MS-65

On Dec. 15, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1867 Three Cent Silver for $10,500. On July 14, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1867 Three Cent Silver, without a CAC sticker, for $8,100.

7. 1889-CC Morgan Dollar in AU-58

On Dec. 15, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1889-CC Morgan silver dollar for $19,200. On Oct. 6, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1889-CC Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $15,600.

8. 1852 One Dollar Gold Coin in MS-65

On Dec. 16, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1852 One Dollar Gold piece for $3,000. On November 4, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1852 One Dollar Gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $1,740.

9. 1859 Indian Head Cent in MS-64

On Dec. 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1859 Indian Head cent for $1,719. 60. On Aug. 30, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1859 Indian cent, without a CAC sticker, for $1,320. Market levels for MS-64 grade Indian Head cents were not higher on Dec. 18 than they were on Aug. 30, 2022.

10. 1889-O Morgan Dollar in MS-65

On Dec. 18, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1889-O Morgan silver dollar for $5,775. On Nov. 3, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1889-O Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $2,880. The just mentioned CAC approved 1889-O silver dollar brought more than twice as much.