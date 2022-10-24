Certified Coin Marketplace - CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in September 2022

During the month of September, coins graded by CAC (Certified Acceptance Corporation) fared well in live auctions in San Diego and Long Beach, California, in addition to performing in many internet sales. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1904-O Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On September 4, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1904-O Morgan silver dollar for $11,000 USD. On July 24, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1904-O Morgan silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,377.25. On May 8, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1904-O Morgan silver dollar, also without a CAC sticker, for $2,651.24.

2. 1919 Lincoln Cent in MS-67 RD

On Sept. 8, Legend Rare Coin Auctions auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-67RD 1919 Lincoln cent for $1,821.25. On May 9, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-67RD 1919 Lincoln cent without a CAC sticker for $1,116. Both coins were designated as having full original mint red (‘RD’) by PCGS.

3. 1856 Three Cent Silver in MS-65

On Sept 8, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1856 Three Cent Silver for $4,112.50. On April 28, 2022, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1856 Three Cent Silver without a CAC sticker for $1,351.25, less than one-third as much.

4. 1918-D Buffalo Nickel in MS-66

On Sept. 8, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1918-D Buffalo nickel for $7,343.75. On January 27, 2022, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1918-D Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $5,875.

5. 1902 Barber Dime in Proof 67

On Sept 8, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-67 1902 dime for $5,405. On February 25, 2021, Legend auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-67 1902 dime without a CAC sticker for $2,467.50, less than half as much. Market levels for these were not much different in September 2022 than they were in February 2021.

6. 1928-D Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-64

On Sept. 13, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1928-D Standing Liberty quarter for $456. On April 12, Stack’s Bowers sold two PCGS-graded MS-64 1928-D quarters, neither of which had a CAC sticker. They each brought $312.

7. 1854 Type II Gold Dollar in AU-58

On Sept. 13, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1854 Type 2 One Dollar Gold piece for $1,020. On Sept. 6, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1854 Type 2 One Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $780.

8. 1927-S Peace Dollar in MS-65

On Sept. 18, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1927-S Peace silver dollar for $9,185. On July 15, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1927-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,480.

9. 1925-S California Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-68

On Sept. 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-68 grade 1925-S California commemorative half dollar for $29,700. A week earlier, on Sept. 18, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-68 1925 California commemorative half dollar without a CAC sticker for $10,536.75.

10. 1905 Lewis & Clark Commemorative Gold Dollar in MS-65

On Sept. 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1905 Lewis & Clark Commemorative One Dollar Gold piece for $8,644.90. On August 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 Lewis & Clark commemorative One Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $3,719.25. On April 28, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 Lewis & Clark commemorative One Dollar Gold piece that was not a CAC coin for $3,642.50.