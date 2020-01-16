<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #125: Denis Loring on Collecting Copper Coins

CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan sits down with renowned Early American Coppers collector Denis Loring to discuss the magic of XF coins, collecting copper by die variety, the importance of pedigree and provenance, and some of the hobby’s more colorful coins and characters.

This CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS. Are you a banknote collector?

PCGS is proud to launch PCGS Banknote as a premier third-party certification services for paper currency. Utilizing a new tamper-evident plastic case that seals all graded banknotes within a safe, inert, quality holder. PCGS Banknote certification will identify, grade, and protect your banknote for generations to come. To learn more visit www.pcgs.com.

Please welcome the CoinWeek Podcast’s new producer, Hubert Walker. This is his first complete episode sitting behind the production desk!

