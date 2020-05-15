Finest Graded 1862 Cent Featured in Stack's Bowers June 2020 Santa Ana Auction

Featured in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries upcoming June 2020 Santa Ana Auction is an incredible MS-68 (PCGS) 1862 Indian cent that stands alone at the top of the condition census. It is the sole finest 1862 cent graded by either PCGS or NGC, and is tied with the very finest known across the entire Indian cent series. It is an ideal candidate for a high-end PCGS Registry Set of Indian cents or 19th-century type coins. It simply cannot be improved upon.

With 28,075,000 pieces struck, the 1862 Indian cent has the second highest mintage of the copper-nickel, Oak Wreath series produced from 1861 through 1864. Examples of the 1862 are readily available in most Mint State grades up through MS-65, but it becomes exponentially more elusive approaching Superb Gem condition.

As the only Ultra Gem for the issue, the surfaces are essentially flawless, with subtle prooflike reflectivity in the fields and undisturbed frosty texture across the devices. A thin die crack is noted at the tip of Liberty’s bust and through the left reverse wreath, but the devices are nicely defined for the issue. The attractive surfaces are golden-tan with subtle accents of deeper bronze patina throughout. A small area of dark toning on Liberty’s hair ribbon will help in tracing this superior piece through future cabinets.

This incredible MS-68 (PCGS) 1862 cent will be sold in our June 18-19, 2020 Auction, which will also offer Vermont coppers from the Q. David Bowers Collection, the Francesca Collection of U.S. Gold Coins, The Dazzling Rarities Collection, and many other rarities. The sale will be available for bidding and viewing on our website www.StacksBowers.com or you may contact us to secure a copy of the printed catalog. Also, download our mobile app to view and participate in our auctions via your Android or Apple device.

