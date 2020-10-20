Stack’s Bowers Galleries Announces New York Store Opening

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Opens New Flagship New York City Gallery at 470 Park Avenue (Between 57th and 58th Streets)

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to announce the opening of their new flagship gallery at 470 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Located just down the block from their historic West 57th Street storefront, this new gallery at 470 Park Avenue will serve as the East Coast’s premier numismatic destination for a new generation of collectors.

With modern, spacious, and secure facilities, this new gallery will offer the firm’s entire range of services covering all manner of numismatics, appraisals, gold and silver bullion, retail sales, and auction expertise. Collectors will be able to browse an extensive selection of coins and paper money available for direct purchase, as well as view upcoming auction highlights that will be on display throughout the gallery. The location also features meeting spaces for private consultations and will host public lot viewing for the firm’s auction sales, beginning with their November 2020 Showcase Auction.

Located at street-level along one of New York’s most iconic avenues, the new space at 470 Park between 57th and 58th streets is now open and inviting all collectors. Appointments are recommended, though walk-in consultations will be accommodated pursuant to local COVID-19 guidelines.

For over 85 years, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has served as the hobby’s premier resource for collectors. Established in 1933 by brothers Joseph and Morton Stack, Stack’s Rare Coins first opened for business in New York City at 690 Sixth Avenue near the Flatiron Building. Within the first decade of operations, Stack’s grew to become the nation’s leading numismatic firm, successfully navigating the depths of the Great Depression and adapting to the removal of gold as a monetary standard.

This innovation and resiliency in challenging times can still be witnessed in the firm’s leadership today, most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stack’s Rare Coins held its first auction sale in 1935 and served as an official distributor of United States Mint commemoratives in 1936. Their first auction at the American Numismatic Association’s annual summer convention took place in 1939, an honor that the firm has maintained in recent decades. Stack’s moved uptown in 1939 to 32 West 46th Street and in 1953 relocated to their historic 123 West 57th Street location, where the firm would operate for the next 67 years.

Morton’s son Harvey G. Stack joined the staff full time in 1947 and continues to guide the firm to this day, working alongside his own son, Lawrence R. Stack. The merger of Stack’s Rare Coins with American Numismatic Rarities in 2006, and then with Bowers and Merena in 2011, integrated the world’s greatest numismatic minds under one enterprise, and Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to offer that world-class expertise to all of its clients. The firm’s recent acquisition of Carter Numismatics in the summer of 2020 continues this trend of seeking out the industry’s foremost experts, making Stack’s Bowers Galleries an unrivaled resource for collectors across the globe.

Contact the Stack’s Bowers Galleries New York team at 800-566-2580 or NYC@StacksBowers.com to set up an appointment and experience the new gallery at 470 Park Avenue for yourself. Located just a few blocks from Central Park between E. 57th and E. 58th streets, the gallery is easily accessible by subway and bus, and convenient parking solutions are available nearby.

