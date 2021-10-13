2021 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set Available October 14

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2021 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set on October 14 at noon EDT. The set is priced at $24.00 USD.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring coins with distinctive reverse designs that celebrate America’s ingenuity and the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. The 2021 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set includes coins honoring innovations from New Hampshire, Virginia, New York, and North Carolina. Designs for these coins were created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designers and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artists. Descriptions of the coins are below.

New Hampshire – The reverse depicts Ralph Baer’s brown box game Handball on the right side of the coin. The left side of the coin features “NEW HAMPSHIRE” and “PLAYER 1” on an incused background. “IN-HOME VIDEO GAME SYSTEM” and “RALPH BAER” encircle the outside of the coin in a text that is meant to pay homage to Ralph Baer’s Odyssey game. The additional inscription is “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” The coin’s design is also symbolic of an arcade token. AIP Designer Christina Hess created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Eric David Custer.

Virginia – The reverse of this coin depicts a view of the Chesapeake Bay Tunnel as a cross-section cutaway, illustrating the ingenuity involved in constructing it. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “VIRGINIA.” AIP Designer Matt Swaim created this design, which Medallic Artist John P. McGraw sculpted.

New York – Created by AIP Designer Ronald D. Sanders and sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, the reverse of this coin depicts a packet boat being pulled from a city in the East toward the country areas to the West. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “NEW YORK.”

North Carolina – This reverse features a stack of three textbooks with “First Public University” on the spine of the middle book. A lamp of knowledge is perched atop the books, and olive branches curve around the edge of the design. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “NORTH CAROLINA.” The design was created by AIP Designer Ronald D. Sanders and sculpted by Chief Engraver Joseph Menna.

The obverse of all American Innovation $1 Coins depicts a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. The inscriptions “2021,” “S” mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the coins’ edge. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted.

All coins in the set were struck at the Mint’s San Francisco facility. A Certificate of Authenticity is included.

To sign up for a REMIND ME alert, please visit catalog.usmint.gov (product code 21GA).

The American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Sets are included in the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is canceled. For details, visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments/.

