The 2021 United States Mint Proof Set (product code 21RG) will be available for purchase from the United States Mint starting on March 5 at noon EST. This year’s set includes the following San Francisco-minted coins:

• One America the Beautiful Quarters Program Coin honoring the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama in this 2021 Mint Proof Set

This is the final release of the program. Its reverse depicts a Tuskegee Airman pilot suiting up to join the fight during World War II with the Moton Field control tower in the background. The pilot looks upward with pride and confidence as two P-51 Mustangs pass overhead. The inscription “THEY FOUGHT TWO WARS” is arced across the top as a reference to the dual battles the Tuskegee Airmen fought—fascism abroad and racial discrimination at home. Inscriptions are “TUSKEGEE AIRMEN,” “ALABAMA,” “2021,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The obverse (heads) features the 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan, with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

• One General George Washington Crossing the Delaware Quarter

This coin’s obverse design marks a return to the familiar depiction of George Washington by John Flanagan as it appeared on the quarter from 1932 to 1998. The design was modified for the 50 State Quarters and America the Beautiful Quarters Programs. In this new depiction, Washington’s portrait is larger, with higher relief. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.” The reverse (tails) features General George Washington commanding his troops through the overnight crossing of the ice-choked Delaware River prior to the Battle of Trenton during the American Revolutionary War. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “CROSSING THE DELAWARE,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

• One Native American $1 Coin in the Mint Proof Set

The 2021 coin Mint Proof Set theme is Native Americans in the U.S. Military. The reverse design depicts eagle feathers, which were traditionally earned in battle or by performing a brave deed. Eagle feathers are revered, receiving the utmost care and handling, and are to be displayed proudly in homes. Stars representing five branches of the U.S. Military are in the foreground, and a circle provides an additional reference to Native Americans. Inscriptions include “NATIVE AMERICANS – DISTINGUISHED MILITARY SERVICE SINCE 1775,” “$1,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

• One Kennedy half dollar

• One Roosevelt dime

• One Jefferson nickel

• One Lincoln penny

The coins in the Mint Proof Set are sealed in two lenses and packaged in a decorative carton emblazoned with an image of the Washington Monument at sunrise on the front and coin images on the back. The Mint’s Certificate of Authenticity accompanies each set.

The 2021 United States Mint Proof Set is priced at $32.00.

The United States Mint Proof Set can also be purchased through the Product Enrollment Program. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments to learn more about this convenient ordering method.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

