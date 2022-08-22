2022 American Women Quarters Ornaments on Sale August 26

The United States Mint 2022 American Women Quarters Ornaments will be available for purchase beginning on Friday, August 26 at noon EDT. Priced at $30.95 USD, available ornaments include:

Each ornament features the reverse of the honoree’s respective uncirculated quarter from the Philadelphia Mint and is exquisitely designed and hand-crafted in solid brass with a rhodium finish with intricate elements specific to each honoree. A matching ribbon is attached on top of each ornament for ease of display. The one-of-a-kind ornaments are protected by matching packaging with the honoree’s name and the year. The American Woman Quarters logo is embossed on the top of the box. Included in the box is a certificate of authenticity signed by Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson, along with a description of the ornament’s design elements and a brief biography of the honoree.

Sign up to receive “Remind Me” alerts for the American Women Quarters Ornaments at catalog.usmint.gov/american-women-quarters-ornaments. There are no production or mintage limits and no household order limits.

The ornaments may also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. Once you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit the enrollments page to learn more.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

